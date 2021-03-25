buzz

Lion Lovingly Pats, Plays with Duck; Viral Video is Melting Hearts Online
2-MIN READ

Lion Lovingly Pats, Plays with Duck; Viral Video is Melting Hearts Online

Screenshot of the viral video.

Since being shared online, the video has received mixed reactions from netizens.

Most people have a perception about lions and tigers that they are ferocious animals who are always on the hunt. However, a video, recently shared by Indian Forest Official Susanta Nanda will perhaps smash that notion. In the adorable clip shared by Nanda, one can see a lion lovingly pat a duck in a pond. From the looks, it also seems that the big cat is trying to assist the bird who has reached the dead-end of the water body. In a part of the caption, the Indian Forest Service official has mentioned that a lion is a wild animal but is not savage in nature. He has further written that the big cat only kills to survive and attacks when provoked. The short love and care-filled video has already been viewed over 10 thousand times.

Since being shared online, the video has receivedmixed reactions from netizens. Some people have echoed the sentiments of the officer while a bunch of them opined that after petting the tiny animal, the lion would have eaten it.

A person who seemed to be confused about what to interpret from the video said, “Looks darn cute but not sure what happens next ! Love the cat paws whether it’s big or small."

Many people also drew comparisons between humans and the big cat. Most of them said how wild animals are so much better than humans. Here is a look at some of the reactions:

Meanwhile, another heartwarming video showcasing love between animals has been going viral. In the clip, one can see a white parrot say ‘I love you’ after being introduced to a cute little black puppy. The video also shows how lovingly the bird is petting its new furry friend with its leg. The Instagram post, which has filled most people’s heart with love, has been shared by an animal lover, Wendy Marie. This short make-your-day kind of a clip has already crossed the 12.5 million mark on TikTok.

first published:March 25, 2021, 19:26 IST