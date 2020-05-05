BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Lion Strays into Gujarat Village in Search of Food, Escapes into School Building as Locals Raise Alarm

Video grab. (Image credit: @susantananda3)

According to reports, the lion had been attempting to prey on cattle, which were held fast to a shed right next to the school.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 4:43 PM IST
A lion was was recently rescued from inside a primary school premises in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district where it had gone there searching for food in Paswala village.

According to reports, the lion had been attempting to prey on cattle, which were held fast to a shed right next to the school. On spotting the big cat, the cattle farmer raised an alarm, compelling the lion to escape inside the school.

The villagers immediately alerted the forest officials who then sealed all the exit points of the school. However, the most widely used method to trap an animal — to place a trap cage in front of a door —failed as the lion was swift enough to escape to another floor. After several attempts, the lion was tranquilised and taken to the Jasadhar animal rescue centre. From there it was released back into the wild.

The incident was also shared by Indian Forest Official Susanta Nanda, who jokingly wrote on Twitter that the lion had come to get himself enrolled in the school.

The post since then went viral and one user even joked that how the lion is there for the 'mid-day meal'!

As per a Times of India report, the Paswala forest officials said that the village falls under the Gir-Somnath lion habitat area and the 'sighting of the big animals are not uncommon for the villagers, who have stayed there for long.'

