Lionel Messi Brutally Trolled After Saudi Arabia's Historic Win vs Argentina in FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia scripted history with a stunning victory against two-time winners Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Saudi Arabia is celebrating November 23 as a public holiday after the grand win. The underdogs registered a 2-1 triumph over Lionel Messi-led Argentina. Though in the first half of the game Argentina had been in the lead, Saudi turned the tide in their favour after scoring 2 goals in the span of 6 minutes. Salem Al-Dawsari scored a screamer amid raving Saudi fans and celebrations ensued.

Messi, the G.O.A.T, has been getting massively trolled by Saudi fans who are obviously in a jubilant mood. Argentina had been the favourites to win this match and victory tastes sweeter when it’s unexpected.

Saudi Arabia saw the "GOAT" play and decided today is Eid Ul Adha and then slaughtered the GOAT — Rk (@RkFutbol) November 22, 2022

Leo messi has never been more confused. Wtf was that game Argentina pic.twitter.com/bqoJ9WPduE— Lay’ (@laylamuntas) November 22, 2022

Imagine Ronaldo had lost possession 24 times, with one of them leading to a goal which was crucial to the defeat. ESPN would be slaughtering him, but because it's Messi they try to remain silent pic.twitter.com/qYaqEWSxFZ— Wéder (@edersznpxced) November 22, 2022

Messi going into the Saudi dressing room after the game asking if he can play for them next game. pic.twitter.com/TA0B8gFULG— … (@_199KhanIm) November 22, 2022

Saudi Arabia fans celebrating Salem Al-Dawsari's winning goal against Argentina pic.twitter.com/Y4i07yI9xn— FIFA World Cup 2022 (@2022_QatarWC) November 22, 2022

A Saudi national team fan celebrates in the stands of the Argentina national team .#Argentina #ARGKSA #FIFAWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/MX0GBkLTF2— Ahmed (@Arsahmed_4) November 22, 2022

We shouldn't be surprised that Saudi Arabia beat Argentina, their manager is literally the Kingslayer pic.twitter.com/ukrBTAtVsn— Nikolaj (@nikicaga) November 22, 2022

Messi slander on my timeline, tears in my eyes— Jas (@Jas__thfc) November 22, 2022

Saudi Arabia’s victory calls for more celebrations as it’s only their fourth ever win at the World Cup. “One for the books,” Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard said. “This is football. Sometimes things are completely crazy.”

“All the stars aligned for us,” said Renard, who won the AFCON as the boss of Zambia in 2012 and in charge of Ivory Coast in 2015. “We made history for Saudi football," Renard said. “It will stay forever. This is the most important. But we also need to think about looking forward because we still have two games that are very very difficult for us.”

After the spectacular and shock victory, Saudi Arabia currently tops Group C which also includes the likes of Mexico and Poland.

