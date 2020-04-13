Lionel Messi Calls Health Workers 'Anonymous Heroes', Expresses Gratitude

Lionel Messi has thanked the health workers for the brilliant job that they are doing in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The world might have come to a standstill, but the health workers have been working non-stop to save the lives of millions across the globe.

Taking to Instagram, Messi wrote: "Yesterday the World Health Worker Week came to an end and, together with @unicef, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the work they do. Anonymous heroes who endure long days and nights away from their families, so that ours can be safe from #COVID19.

"For continuing, despite everything, their noble commitment to caring for pregnant women, and keeping children and adolescents protected. #YoMeQuedoEnCasa #StayAtHome #Unicef."

Sports personalities across the globe have thanked the health workers for their role in fighting the pandemic. Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson had also praised doctors and nurses for their efforts in these trying circumstances.

Writing in 'New Zealand Herald', Williamson addressed the doctors, nurses and caregivers as deadly virus continued to rear its ugly head, claiming lives globally.

"Events of the past few days have made it clear we're living through a health crisis the likes of which we've never seen. There will no doubt be times in the coming days when the scale of what we're facing will seem overwhelming," he wrote.

"We're so grateful you have our backs. People talk about the pressure sportsmen and women are under to perform, but the truth is we get to do something we love every day for a living. We play games," he noted.