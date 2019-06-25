Lionel Messi Fan from Kerala Holds Wedding on Star's Birthday in 'Football Stadium'

There are fans and there are superfans and then there are fans who'll edit their lives to do something for their idols.

One such fan belongs to star footballer, Lionel Messi, from God's Own's Country, Kerala, in India.

The fan from Alappuzha Kerala in India waited for almost an entire year to have his wedding day the same as Messi's birthday. Messi from Argentina turned 32 on June 24. The same day, the die-hard fan had his wedding.

It wasn't just the date: Shibu Cletus and Jeena Sebastian's wedding at Thumpoly was a different experience altogether. Flex boards and big cut-outs of football greats such as Pele, Diego Maradona, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar, among other players were placed on the stage beside the newly-wed couple.

A football player himself, Shibu, 27, revealed to The Hindu that he set up the venue for the wedding with the help of his friends to resemble of a football stadium. Galleries were arranged for the invitees, and the invitation wedding card was also in the shape of a football field. H

Shibu had been playing football for over 12 years in Alappuzha. Not just Messi, he had been a fan of Argentina and Maradona as well. It was after Messi joined the team, that Shibu really focused on the player. Messi is with Shibu everywhere: In his pursue, his mobile phone screensaver and his tee-shirts. Naturally, it had to be at his wedding too.

Shibhu also revealed that his engagement was in July 2018. "The parents and family of Jeena demanded to conduct the wedding soon, I told them they have to wait till the birthday of Messi," he said to em>The Times of India.

His wife, Jeena, provided him complete support for these plans, despite her limited knowledge about football.

"For me, it is a dream wedding and I thank all my family members and friends who stood with me to conduct my wedding the ‘waka waka way,' he added.