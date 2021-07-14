CHANGE LANGUAGE
Lionel Messi's Photo on a Beedi Packet is the True Mark of 'Desi Enterprise'
2-MIN READ

Lionel Messi's Photo on a Beedi Packet is the True Mark of 'Desi Enterprise'

The 34-year-old superstar picture on the Beedi packet has gone viral after a Twitter user named Ripin Sharma IPS posted and jokingly mentioning it as ‘Messi’s first endorsement in India’.

Argentine football star Lionel Messi may have entered the hearts of massive Indian fans way back even before his much coveted Copa America title that came after the South American team defeated Brazil, but he also seems to be making his mark, albeit unknowingly on a little known packet of ‘beedi’.

Beedi, for those who do not know, is a thin cigarette filled with tobacco flakes and commonly wrapped in a tendu leaves. The 34-year-old footballer’s photo on the tobacco product packet has gone viral after a Twitter user Ripin Sharma posted and jokingly called it as ‘Messi’s first endorsement in India’. The packet stamped as ‘Messi Biri’ with a smiling photo of Messi in black, yellow and white.

One user pointed out that this particular beedi packet has been selling for a long time. The packet also mentions the factory that makes the tobacco products and the place.

Messi fans and netizens in general were in splits at the packet featuring the football superstar and many ‘congratulated’ the Argentine player on his new business enterprise in India!

The irony was not lost on one person at least.

Some even called the ‘endorsment win’ a result of the footballer’s Copa win.

Interestingly, the same factory also seems to be selling the beedis in a packet that has Portuguese footballer and Messi’s professional rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a separate incident recently, a beedi worker from Kerala donated almost his entire savings to the chief minister’s funds to help the state roll out a free vaccination drive. His act of benevolence was also shared by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who lauded the man’s gesture in a tweet on Saturday evening.

Local factories in many states of India manufacture these tobacco products and are priced very low. Beedi factories also employ women and even children who earn a meagre amount daily by rolling these cigarettes. But they are often faced with health hazards owing to poor working conditions.

July 14, 2021