Lionel Messi Hugging Neymar After Copa America Final Leaves Fans Emotional

It was a historic night for the Argentinian football team after they won the Copa America trophy on Sunday beating the Brazilian team. Both the teams had some of the best football players competing for the trophy including Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. As the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro turned into a cauldron of emotions after Argentina won the match, Messi and Neymar were captured sharing a heartwarming moment. Captain of the Argentinian team, Messi was seen embracing his Brazilian opponent Neymar as the winning team celebrated their victory.

In a twenty-seven-second video clip shared by the official Twitter page of Copa America, a teary-eyed Neymar is seen walking towards Messi who embraces him with a warm hug. The caption of the video read, “Emotional hug between Messi and Neymar. Idols.”

The video has been viewed over two million times since it was shared on the microblogging site on Monday. Football fans also shared their emotional reactions on the social media platform as the two players were seen in an endearing display of sportsmanship.

This is what makes Football a beautiful gameCongratulations Argentina and well played Brazil. I enjoyed the game…… perhaps because I was neutral. — Samir/ समीर/ سمیر/ਸਮੀਰ/સમીર (@samirsrivastava) July 11, 2021

One Indian fan commented, “This is what makes Football a beautiful game. Congratulations Argentina and well played Brazil,” while another fan confessed that the game was quite emotional as “tears were shed.”

Many hailed the moment shared by the two players as an “example of real unconditional friendship and true sportsmanship.” Another user mentioned that the incident shows how a game “should build friendships, not create enemies.”

This is marvelous… Sport should build friendships, not create enemies!— Sol Chitimira (@solomonc65) July 11, 2021

Example of real unconditional friendship and true sportsmanship — deep (@gagandeep15ps) July 11, 2021

A few Barcelona FC fans were reminded of the old days when Neymar and Messi played for the same team. One user wished, Neymar should not have left Barcelona.

this moment was something else bruh. two of my fav footballers, my idols in football world. damn wish you never left barca ney — ― (@nyzamhariz) July 11, 2021

Some fans even pointed out how the camaraderie shared by the two players in Copa was something that was lacking among the English and Italian players in the Euro Cup 2020 finals.

The recent victory has won Messi the first senior International trophy, while Neymar is yet to win a major title at the international level. Argentina broke the unbeaten record held by Brazil in the Copa America championship on Sunday. The last time Argentina had won the major tournament was back in 1993.

