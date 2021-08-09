Lionel Messi's Emotional Goodbye to Barcelona Has Everyone Teary-Eyed

Football fans around the world were in for an emotional ride on Sunday as Argentinian player Lionel Messi announced his departure from Barcelona FC. The 34-year-old athlete bid farewell to the football club he has been playing for 21 years in a teary-eyed press conference. Visuals from the press conference left most of the football fans around the world equally emotional, especially those who have been following the journey of the player since his debut for the Spanish club in 2004.

Several tweets showcased the emotion shared by the fans as they too shed tears along with Messi. Many described the announcement as the end of an era as Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted, “Pic of the year. End of an era. Historical day. Lionel Andrés Messi.”

Pic of the year.End of an era.Historical day.Lionel Andrés Messi pic.twitter.com/5zwQAKnwOH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2021

Former English footballer Gary Lineker tweeted also expressed his reaction as he watched Messi announcing his departure. Lineker called it a “very emotional" moment to see Messi saying goodbye to FC Barcelona. “No player in the history of the sport has given so much joy, so many unforgettable moments, so much success to one club," he wrote in the tweet.

So sad watching a clearly very emotional Lionel Messi having to say goodbye to @FCBarcelona. No player in the history of the sport has given so much joy, so many unforgettable moments, so much success to one club.— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 8, 2021

Some fans even expressed their dismay at the kind of goodbye that the player received. As one fan tweeted, “Messi deserved better, far better, the entire Catalonia should have thrown a red carpet and celebrated for days for the greatest and most legendary footballer in human history. Xavi, Iniesta got a proper goodbye. The greatest of them all, Messi will not get one. Life is unfair.”

Messi deserved better, far better, entire Catalonia should have thrown a red carpet and celebrated for days for the greatest and most legendary footballer in human history.Xavi, Iniesta got proper goodbye. The greatest of them all, Messi will not get one. Life is unfair. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Ki561agEFX — Aftab (@ffsaftab) August 9, 2021

Fans also expressed their gratitude to Messi for making the game of football such an enriching experience with his performance. A Messi fan tweeted, “Pain. An end of an era for all barca fans. Thanks a lot to all three and especially Messi. You made football special. It’s really hard to see you going. We all have to move on and focus on the present and the upcoming talent. But it’s true, we won’t see this magic again.”

Pain. An end of an era for all barca fans. Thanks a lot to you all three and especially messi. You made football special. It's really hard to see you going. We all have to move on and focus on the present and the upcoming talent. But its true, we won’t see this magic again😢 pic.twitter.com/ChASVZEtlI — Romil Verma (@theromilverma) August 9, 2021

"Gracias Leo" The story of the legend Messi with Barcelona 🔵🔴- 🔙 It started with a farewell tear on a handkerchief 💔 # 10VE ☆ •• pic.twitter.com/QCTFuBHoOe— Naesssm LeoMessi (@naesssm) August 9, 2021

In his press conference, Messi said that he may join Paris St-Germain, however nothing has reached an agreement yet.

