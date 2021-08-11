Lionel Messi's Exit From Barcelona Inspires This Punny Tweet From Zomato

Argentinian football player Lionel Messi’s emotional exit from Barcelona Football Club on Sunday left many teary-eyed. Fans recalled the player’s impressive performances during his time as a Barcelona player while many wondered about his next move to the French football club Paris Saint-Germain.

Amidst all the buzz regarding this, Zomato used the opportunity to dedicate a food-themed tweet to describe the situation. On Tuesday, Zomato posted a tweet, ladled with wordplay and references to Messi and his move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain. The tweet read: “Order confirmed: Mutton Biryani from Barcelona to Paris. GOAT. Messi". Hailing Messi as one of the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) players, Zomato included an apt reference to some delicious mutton biryani as well.

Order confirmed: Mutton Biryani from Barcelona to Paris 😔 #GOAT #Messi— zomato (@zomato) August 10, 2021

The clever wordplay left many netizens impressed as the comments section suggested. One of the users who was equally well-versed with the local cuisine of both Spain and France commented, “I am wondering what the fusion of Barcelona- Paris :: Bombas-Croissant will be like." Bombas is a local street food of Barcelona which is a large, breaded and fried ball of mashed potatoes with a pork, or beef-filled centre. While croissant is a crescent-shaped buttery, flaky, viennoiserie pastry.

I'm wondering how the fusion of Barcelona- Paris :: Bombas- Croissant will be like.— Aleem (@Officialeeem) August 10, 2021

A fan of Barcelona FC who enjoyed watching Messi play for the Catalan club wanted to not proceed with the order suggested by Zomato as they commented, “Want to cancel this order".

We want to cancel the order!! What's the process?— FCB Mumbai (@fcbmumbai) August 10, 2021

Want to cancel this order— yk mohan (@mohanyasarapu) August 10, 2021

Fans of mutton biryani suggested that if Messi is looking for the best biryani, he may want to join Hyderabad football club.

Messi’s departure from Barcelona came after the Spanish club’s debts increased until they could not afford him even if he played for free. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has spent over two decades at Barcelona, and is the most decorated player in the club. Messi made his senior debut at Camp Nou in 2003 and has played 778 games for them.

