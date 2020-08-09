BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Lioness and Cub Caught in 'Serious' Moment Launch Guessing Game about What They May be Saying

(Image credit: Twitter/ IFS Praveen Kaswan)

In one of such incidents, a viral photo of a lioness sharing an endearing moment with her cub is going viral and netizens have gone all creative about it.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 9, 2020, 5:31 PM IST
The internet is a strange place that can clearly entertain you with its many tales and social media is never running low of interesting and quirky animal videos.

In one of such incidents, a viral photo of a lioness sharing an endearing moment with her cub is going viral and netizens have gone all creative about it. And here's why?

Taking to Twitter, Indian Forest Service Parveen Kaswan shared the image of the warm mother-child moment and said, "Guess what they must be talking about. On 10th celebrate #worldlionday2020 @dcfsasangir."

The post was quick enough to go viral, sparking netizens' creativity, engaging them in this guessing game.

Earlier this year, in another of these tales shared on Twitter, the courage of a mother sloth bear coming out as a winner against the might of the tigers had gone viral.

