Liquor, Cigarettes Among 1351 Types of 'Bhog' Offered to Lord Bhairavnath in MP

Of all the offerings that are made at temples across India, this might be the most unusual one. The 56 Bhairav temple located at Bhagtipura in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain was offered 1351 types of “bhog” or offerings. Out of these, there were 60 types of cigarettes and 40 types of liquor offered during the Bhairav Ashtami, reported ANI. Other addictive substances found were “bhang" and “weed." These were later distributed to the devotees.

There were 390 kinds of incense sticks, 75 kinds of dry fruits, 64 types of chocolate, 60 kinds of Gujarati Namkeen, 180 types of face masks, 60 types of sachet cigarettes, 55 kinds of sweets, 45 kinds of biscuits, 40 types of liquor (including Rum, Whiskey, Tequila, Vodka Beer and Champagne), chillum, cannabis, 56 kinds of snacks, 40 types of bakery items, 30 types of Gajak, 28 kinds of soft drinks, and 28 kinds of fruits.

The Kal Bhairav Temple is said to have been built by King Bhadrasen on the banks of the Shipra River. It was made for Kal Bhairav, the chief among the eight Bhairavas. The temple is beautifully decorated with exquisite Malwa-style paintings. Because of the temple’s unique tradition to offer liquor to god, devotees can find all types of liquor in the shops outside the temple all year around.

At the morning prayers, the temple priest offers Lord Bhairavnath a bottle of red wine or rum along with other puja material. This liquor is poured into a shallow cup or plate. It is then placed close to the mouth of the deity. Once the liquor starts going down and is finished, the cup is taken away. The leftover liquor from the bottle is served to the devotees as prasad. Even though this tradition has been in place for centuries, no one knows where all that liquor goes. During festivals like Bhairav Ashtami, hundreds of such liquor bottles are served in a day.

