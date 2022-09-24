'Lisa Mausi?' Desi Mona Lisa Portraits are Stealing the Show on Twitter

Mona Lisa, a painting brought to life by the famous painter, Leonardo da Vinci, is one of the most valuable paintings in the world. The masterpiece is also one of the most parodied works of art. One such parody version of Mona Lisa is gaining traction on social media. Presented to netizens in the form of a Twitter thread, the parody features Mona Lisa donning Indian attires. The thread shows what Mona Lisa would look like if she belonged to different states in the country.

It starts with “Lisa Mausi,” a South Delhi version of the Mona Lisa. Sharing the first post in the thread, the user, in the caption, wrote, “If Mona Lisa was born in South Delhi, she would be ‘Lisa Mausi’.” Take a look:

Thread If Mona Lisa born in South Delhi she would be "Lisa Mausi" pic.twitter.com/qUfdX76n70 — Pooja Sangwan 🇮🇳 (@ThePerilousGirl) September 23, 2022

The next in line was a Maharashtrian Mona Lisa, or “Lisa Tai.”

Mona Lisa as Maharashtrian "Lisa Tai" pic.twitter.com/hk7T05cup2 — Pooja Sangwan 🇮🇳 (@ThePerilousGirl) September 23, 2022

Dolled up in a saree and a big red Bindi on her forehead, Mona Lisa, hailing from Bihar, becomes “Lisa Devi.”

Mona Lisa as "Lisa Devi" from Bihar pic.twitter.com/dK2WPOtYor — Pooja Sangwan 🇮🇳 (@ThePerilousGirl) September 23, 2022

From Bihar, the thread heads toward the royal state of Rajasthan and presents the “Maharani Lisa.”

Mona Lisa in Rajasthan "Maharani Lisa" pic.twitter.com/9YlF0Jmwn5 — Pooja Sangwan 🇮🇳 (@ThePerilousGirl) September 23, 2022

Next comes Mona Lisa wearing the traditional, red and white coloured Garad Saree from Kolkata. Meet “Shona Lisa.”

Mona Lisa in Kolkata became "Shona Lisa" pic.twitter.com/3OUkADw1yE — Pooja Sangwan 🇮🇳 (@ThePerilousGirl) September 23, 2022

This follows the Kerala and Telangana version of the famous renaissance painting, Lisa Mol and Lisa Bomma.

Mona Lisa as "Lisa Mol" of Kerala pic.twitter.com/HNCxzSzeuP — Pooja Sangwan 🇮🇳 (@ThePerilousGirl) September 23, 2022

Mona Lisa in Telangana "Lisa Bomma" pic.twitter.com/3gsrSd8TWY — Pooja Sangwan 🇮🇳 (@ThePerilousGirl) September 23, 2022

And finally, the thread comes concludes with “Lisa Ben from Gujarat.”

Mona Lisa in Telangana "Lisa Bomma" pic.twitter.com/3gsrSd8TWY — Pooja Sangwan 🇮🇳 (@ThePerilousGirl) September 23, 2022

Since being shared, the thread, collectively, garnered thousands of likes, retweets, and comments. Netizens were impressed by the interpretation of the Mona Lisa in various Indian attires.

One user said, “The fact that every attire and getup is different and yet so beautiful.”

The fact that every attire and getup is different and yet so beautiful!🧡🇮🇳 https://t.co/PdUW2aw2dn — आशी💜방탄 (@aashi_twt) September 24, 2022

Another user chuckled and called the thread “Hilarious.”

Hahaha this thread is hilarious 😆 https://t.co/wc0IVKrvKf — Aqua (@AquaWords) September 24, 2022

This user called the thread the “best thing on the internet today.”

Best thing on internet today!! https://t.co/7qCmqIJtjg — Kunal Baweja (@bawejakunal) September 23, 2022

So, what are your thoughts on this vibrant collection of Mona Lisa?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here