Listenbourg is at the Centre Of a Meme Storm, Here's Why

Haven’t you heard we have a new country added to the Iberian peninsula? It’s fictional but that did not stop it from taking the Internet by storm. What started as a joke about Americans and their supposed lack of knowledge of geography, is now an entire meme. A Twitter user shared a snap of a map with a slab of land attached to Spain and Portugal and coloured green, implying this was an EU member state. There was a red arrow pointing at it, and the user captioned it, “I’m sure Americans don’t even know the name of this country.” Another user instantly replied, “Who does not know Listenbourg?” Lo and behold! A new internet meme came into existence.

Je suis sûr que les américains ne connaissent même pas le nom de ce pays ptdrrr pic.twitter.com/aecSupQdyU — Gas🅿️ardo (@gaspardooo) October 30, 2022

Social media users banded together to take this meme to another level. In fact, Twitter users were just casually dropping made-up facts about the country. And everyone kept agreeing to make the meme keep going. A Twitter user wrote, “They confuse Portugal with the United Kingdom. Do you think they will know about Listensbourg?”

ils confondent le Portugal avec le Royaume-Uni tu crois qu'ils vont connaître le Litensbourg ? — kakuja (@kqkuja) October 30, 2022

“The real Listensburg, masterclass this country, everything is cheaper there + beautiful landscapes,” read another comment.

Le litensbourg réel masterclass ce pays, tout est moins cher la bas + beaux paysages — 🥷🏻💚 (@VersaceASSE) October 30, 2022

A third user wrote, “Listenbourg has won the 1986 World Cup, everybody know this country bro.”

Listenbourg has won the 1986 World Cup, everybody know this country bro 💀 — Guizouzou (@Guizezette) October 30, 2022

If that was not enough a social media user created a high-definition satellite map to replace the original one. Reddit quickly came up with a claim that Listenbourg has its own Formula 1 Grand Prix. And its astronauts were a part of a mission to the Moon. Some other claims that came up were that there is an “extreme-centre party,” in the country. Its leader has pledged to “improve Listenbourg’s image abroad”. The Ministry of Interior, Listenbourg on Twitter is ready to answer any questions regarding its identity documents and visas.

Another Twitter user claimed that King Listen XV of Listenbourg was, in fact, the first Sun King, who went to war against Louis XIV for the title in 1661. The Internet also has an official Listenbourg government account and you can find a red and white flag with golden eagle flying on the YouTube video of its national anthem.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here