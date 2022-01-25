Listening to Music for 13 Minutes Can Help Reduce Stress of Everyday Life, Study Finds

“Music has charms to soothe the savage breast," goes a famous line from a play by 17th century writer William Congreve, but the line doesn’t say how long it takes. Recently researchers at the British Academy of Sound Therapy have determined that you need to listen to it for 13 minutes to feel the beneficial effects on your mood. The researchers surveyed 7,581 people about their relationship with music. One in nine respondents said that the music of their favorite artists is essential to their health and well-being. As a result, many of them use it to help them relax and combat the stresses of everyday life.

But it’s not enough to listen to one song to see all your worries magically vanish. Instead, you should listen to four songs, each longer than three minutes. Researchers at the British Academy of Sound Therapy say that listening to music for 13 minutes can help reduce muscle tension, banish negative thoughts and even help you sleep better at night. To experience these relaxing effects, however, be sure to choose instrumental pieces with a slow tempo.

Music, a boon for productivity

If it takes 13 minutes of listening to music to relax, it takes less time to get a euphoric feeling. Participants in the British Academy of Sound Therapy study reported feeling happier, more energetic and satisfied with their lives after listening to songs for 9 minutes. Songs with an upbeat rhythm and positive lyrics are especially recommended for feeling more upbeat in your daily life.

For several years now, the scientific community has been in agreement regarding the many benefits music can bring to our mental health and mood. But what about our productivity? Music can also be effective in a professional context. More than 90% of people surveyed by the British Academy of Sound Therapy felt they could do their work better after listening to music for 13 minutes. A good reason to funk up your day at the office.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.