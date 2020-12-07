Lithuanian Anti-LGBTQ Lawmaker Caught with 'Naked' Man During Online Parliamentary Session

In an embarrassing faux pas, a vocally anti-LGBTQIA lawmaker in Lithuania was caught on tape with a naked man in yet another Zoom call mishap.

MP and eminent politician Petras Grazulis was caught on tape at home with a man while attending an online parliamentary meeting. Apparently, the MP had accidentally turned on the camera while attending the meeting, giving others a brief glimpse into his home.

Brief though it was, the footage was long enough to cause embarrassment for Grazulis, who is a member of the right-wing Order and Justice Party of Lithuania.

The incident occurred during an online Seimas assembly committee session. In the video which has gone viral online, the man who can be seen wearing no shirt appears behind the MP's shoulder. The incident is especially embarrassing for Grazulis, who has often shown explicit disapproval of non-traditional forms of union and LGBTQ rights.

Grazulis had in 2012 said that all gay people should leave Lithuania.

As the incident caused outrage and not laughter online, Grazulis initially tried to claim that the man seen in the video was his son, Russia Today reported. He, however, soon changed his statement and claimed that the man in the video was a journalist named Andrius Tapinas.

The MP alleged that Tapinas had been persecuting him for some time and that it was actually him in the video. To explain the bizarre claim, Grazulis hazarded that the journalist was "haunting" him and somehow edited himself into the live stream to embarrass the politician.

According to reports, the man in the video has no resemblance to Tapinas whatsoever.

With 2020 making Zoom calls and online sessions the "new normal", this is not the first time that politicians and public personalities landed in trouble due to their ineptitude with webcams.

Earlier in the year, a United States commentator Jeffrey Toobin was suspended by the New Yorker magazine for showing his penis and masturbating during a conference call with colleagues ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Toobin -- a legal analyst for CNN -- was seen masturbating according to unnamed sources on the call spoken to by Vice News.

In September, an Argentine lawmaker was forced to resign after being caught on a live camera caressing his partner before appearing to partially pull down her top and kiss her breast during a virtual session of the country’s lower house of Congress on Thursday.

Argentine Lawmaker Quits after Getting Caught on Camera Caressing Partner During Virtual Session

In June, Ireland’s Luke Ming Flanagan appeared to be wearing no trousers as he discussed policy matters with his European Parliament peers. Ameri, in comments to local radio, said that he felt bad about what had happened, adding that his internet connection had been poor and that he had been caught in an intimate moment unawares.