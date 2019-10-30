The festival of lights Diwali is not just celebrated in India but is also celebrated with the utmost enthusiasm in different parts of the world.

However, Diwali celebrations turned out to be a messy affair at the India Square in New Jersey.

Video of the street that has gone viral on social media showed the area littered with trash such cracker boxes, burst crackers, wrappers of crackers as well as empty bottles.

The 14-second-clip shared on Twitter showed water guns being used to clean the large amounts of trash that India Square was littered with.

A large number of people had assembled at India Square for Diwali celebrations and the area was being cleaned thereafter. A police van was spotted patrolling the street to administer the work that was carried out.

The clip was shared on Twitter by a user along with the caption, "Ashamed to be called an Indian. Last Night on Indian Street near Journal Square New Jersey. Hats off to NJ Police handling the mess Very professionally."

Ashamed to be called an Indian Last Night on Indian Street near Journal Square New Jersey Hats off to NJ Police handling the mess Very professionally pic.twitter.com/39nVmGaejO — sANDhya (@DhooDala) October 28, 2019

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 70 thousand times and has enraged netizens. People on Twitter also engaged in a discussion on celebrating Diwali responsibly.

One of the users also shared a clip of the area before the administration stopped people from bursting crackers.

This place felt like a was zone with all the noise and smoke before the administration has to stop it. pic.twitter.com/LLWhwXkTBC — Harjinder Singh (@pisingh_) October 28, 2019

Here are some of the reactions to the viral video:

Wish they had volunteered to clean up the messwould have been a fantastic opportunity to showcase Indian culture sad nobody thought of that..... — shared share (@SharedShare) October 29, 2019

all indians should undergo compulsory rigorous training camps on cleanliness before entering these developed countries — Kishor Siri (@KishyCool) October 29, 2019

According to "New India" you cant say or show anything which shows the reality to Indians. They are ready with their "religious comparisons". We are busy blaming each other. — Ankit Gaikwad (@AnkitGuyquad) October 28, 2019

Kya culture hai? Creating mess where ever they go. — D P Joshi Berojagar (@DPJoshi89954856) October 29, 2019

Such a sad sight! — Geekster (@thegeekyninja) October 28, 2019

One of the Twitter users from the United Kingdom replied to the video and shared his plight as well stating how people threw food waste from their windows.

Yes.. Totally agree.. I saw it in UK also. One of our person throwing food waste from 3rd floor window. We never bother about the cleanliness. — Bala Iyer (@Bala1000) October 28, 2019

