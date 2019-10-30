Take the pledge to vote

'Ashamed to be Indian': Littered New Jersey Street Post Diwali Celebrations Causes Uproar on Social Media

The 14-second-clip shared on Twitter showed water guns being used to clean the large amounts of trash that India Square was littered with after Diwali festivities.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 30, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
Screenshot from video uploaded by @DhooDala / Twitter.

The festival of lights Diwali is not just celebrated in India but is also celebrated with the utmost enthusiasm in different parts of the world.

However, Diwali celebrations turned out to be a messy affair at the India Square in New Jersey.

Video of the street that has gone viral on social media showed the area littered with trash such cracker boxes, burst crackers, wrappers of crackers as well as empty bottles.

The 14-second-clip shared on Twitter showed water guns being used to clean the large amounts of trash that India Square was littered with.

A large number of people had assembled at India Square for Diwali celebrations and the area was being cleaned thereafter. A police van was spotted patrolling the street to administer the work that was carried out.

The clip was shared on Twitter by a user along with the caption, "Ashamed to be called an Indian. Last Night on Indian Street near Journal Square New Jersey. Hats off to NJ Police handling the mess Very professionally."

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 70 thousand times and has enraged netizens. People on Twitter also engaged in a discussion on celebrating Diwali responsibly.

One of the users also shared a clip of the area before the administration stopped people from bursting crackers.

Here are some of the reactions to the viral video:

One of the Twitter users from the United Kingdom replied to the video and shared his plight as well stating how people threw food waste from their windows.

