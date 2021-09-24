CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#NarendraModi#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » Buzz » Little Bird Feeds Cuckoo in Viral Video, Here's Why Twitter is Divided On the Gesture
2-MIN READ

Little Bird Feeds Cuckoo in Viral Video, Here's Why Twitter is Divided On the Gesture

Female cuckoos even lay eggs in other's nests and run away. ( Credits: Twitter)

Female cuckoos even lay eggs in other's nests and run away. ( Credits: Twitter)

Indian Forest Service officer Parween Kaswan has shared an interesting fact about cuckoos on his Twitter handle. He reposted the clip and wrote that the cuckoos are brooding parasites and they don’t make nests.

A clip of a little bird feeding a cuckoo shared by Aviator Anil Chopra has gone viral on Twitter. Sharing the clip the user wrote that there is no old age home for birds like human beings. However, replying to his tweet Indian Forest Service officer Parween Kaswan has shared an interesting fact about cuckoos on his Twitter handle. He reposted the clip and wrote that the cuckoos are brooding parasites and they don’t make nests. They, rather look for other’s nests. He further revealed that the female cuckoos even lay eggs in other’s nests and run away. The tweet further reads, “They also kill kids of the host also. Host bird raises them as their own and know about reality late. The small bird here is actually older.”

The post has garnered over 27400 views and tons of comments on the microblogging site. A user commented, “Whatever cuckoo bird does its nature but actually the person who shared the video tried to say how that little one is feeding. The point is this is how that little one is doing for her. Cuckoo is a parasite according to you but God made her like this. It’s nature, sir.”

RELATED STORIES

Another user tweeted, “Bigger one doesn’t look like a cuckoo.”

The IFS officer often shares informative tweets and interesting facts about birds and animals on his social media handle. Earlier on World Rhino Day i.e. September 22, he shared information about Rhinos and its 5 species in the world – white rhino, Black rhino, Sumatran rhino, greater one-horned rhino (Indian rhino) and Javan rhinos.

In another tweet, he wrote that the Javan rhino got extinct from India in the first decade of the 20th century only and it was once widespread in the northeast. While the Sumatran rhino is the smallest of the rhinoceros species and roamed across Asia, the last Sumatran rhino died in Malaysia in 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 24, 2021, 09:25 IST