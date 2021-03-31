Little Boy Gets His First Paycheck From Electrical Company for Helping Out, 'Asking Too Many Questions'

Children are curious and inquisitive by nature. They are eager to know everything, whether it concerns them or not. One such child is Theo. He was extremely eager to know everything that the electricians in his house were doing. In a Facebook post, his mother revealed that the little fellow would ask umpteen questions to the employees of the Seytons Electrical working in their house. But, this is not the interesting bit of the event. What has been winning hearts of the netizens is the fact that the little boy was paid for his contribution.

In the payslip issued by the electrical company, one can see that Theo has been paid £1.5 each for measuring of items, counting and adding up the number of sockets, catering (yummy cookies) and excellent volunteering. Apart from that another £9.5 have been given for quality assurance as he asked lots of questions.

Laura-Nicole Anderson in her now viral post wrote that she was sure that once the electricians are done with the work at her house, they would be relieved. The reason for this thought was Theo’s constant interference in their work by asking too many questions. To describe her thought she wrote, “I laughed that they would be the sick of the sight of us and happy when the work was finished.”

Surprised by the gesture, Anderson called it ‘the sweetest act of kindness’. In a subsequent post, she has shared how Theo has been spending his salary. The happy mom informed that the little fellow has purchased an Easter egg from a part of his salary for his brother.

The entire incident has led to a flood of comments filled with love and aww. Many people wrote things like, ‘this is amazing’, ‘how very sweet’, ‘how lovely’. A bunch of users dropped in heart emojis, heart eye emojis and hug emojis.

A person who was in all praise for the company said, “Oh my goodness, this is so lovely, how thoughtful of this company to do something so kind that would mean the world to a little one love this.”