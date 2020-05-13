Little Boy's Letter to Neighbour Offering to Babysit His Dog is Winning Internet

A boy named Troy who studies in the fourth-grade has written a letter to his neighbour about Arthur, the latter's golden retriever.



In the letter, the little boy offered to help to babysit Arthur and take him out for a walk after the ‘virus’ is gone.

“Hello neighbours, My name is Troy. I’m in 4th grade and I’m just wondering if maybe after this virus you need a dog sitter and if so I can take your dogs on walks and more,” read the letter.

The letter was shared on Arthur’s Instagram account (Yes, the dog has an Instagram account) along with a caption that read, “I made friends with a small hooman today. He’s like basically me-sized. I bet I can get him to give me more treats than my hoomans”.

The adorable inspired thousands of comments. A user wrote, “That dogs face is like, can I please keep it? I’ll take good care of it and walk it everyday” another said, “This is a great daily dose of wholesomeness”.

Apart from these comments, people have liberally expressed their love through red heart emoji, smiley with heart emoji, maroon heart emoji, purple heart emoji, among others.