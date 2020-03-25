Little Bunny Kisses its Human Goodnight, Melts Hearts on the Internet

Living with pets can make life less stressful, especially in such difficult times as the ongoing lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. The four-legged buddies become a part of your family without even saying a single word. Incidentally, the furry companions are not just a great at cheering up their pet parents but also the whole world, thanks to social media.

A Reddit user recently shared a cute video of his pet friend, wishing him goodnight with all the love. The cute bunny in the picture did not forget to kiss its ‘hooman’ before going to sleep.

“A bun making sure to kiss their human goodnight,” reads the caption of the video.

In the cute clip, the bunny can be seen licking and nibbling the nose of the person standing in front of it, probably the pet parent. The adorable exchange has captivated the netizens who are in love with the white bunny.

One Reddit user user commented that the “little guy thinks his nose is a water thing.” Another user confirmed that the animal was showing its affection. “I looked it up, apparently this kissing/licking is a real sign of affection (grooming).”

A user even explained the difference between being licked by a dog and a rabbit.

“Rabbits don’t produce a lot of saliva, so they can endlessly lick you and you won’t be wet afterwards like if a dog licked you,” read the comment.