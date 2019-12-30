'Little Cookie Monster': Rohit Sharma Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter's First Birthday

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh have celebrated their daughter Samaira’s first birthday on December 30.

The ‘Hitman’ has shared a series of picture to wish his ‘little cookie monstor.’ He wrote, “Happy happy birthday to my little Cookie Monster. Your arrival has brought nothing but excitement, laughter and bliss to our lives. Here’s to more midnight dancing, rapping and showing you the world.”

Happy happy birthday to my little Cookie Monster. Your arrival has brought nothing but excitement, laughter and bliss to our lives. Here’s to more midnight dancing, rapping and showing you the world ❤️ @ritssajdeh pic.twitter.com/fhANnyjf6l — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 30, 2019

The right-handed batsman has also shared couple of adorable photos on his Instagram. In one of the pictures, Rohit along with his Ritika and friends don a T-shirt that has “Samaira’s first” written on it.

So far, the pictures have garnered 7,70,221 likes.

Rohit’s opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan wrote, Happy birthday cutie pie.”

Another wish came from, Indian bowler Yuzvendra chahal and the comment reads, “Happy birthday lil Angel”

The cricketer is currently on a break and is spending his time with his family. The Indian Vice-Caption had broken the Sri-Lankan Cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record for the most number of runs in a calendar year by being an opener across all formats.

Rohit will return in action for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia, which starts on January 14.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.