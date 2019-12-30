Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

'Little Cookie Monster': Rohit Sharma Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter's First Birthday

The ‘Hitman’ has shared a series of picture to wish his daughter and ‘little cookie monster', Samaira who turned one on Monday.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 30, 2019, 7:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Little Cookie Monster': Rohit Sharma Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter's First Birthday
Samaira Sharma, 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma's daughter, just turned one! | Image credit: Twitter

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh have celebrated their daughter Samaira’s first birthday on December 30.

The ‘Hitman’ has shared a series of picture to wish his ‘little cookie monstor.’ He wrote, “Happy happy birthday to my little Cookie Monster. Your arrival has brought nothing but excitement, laughter and bliss to our lives. Here’s to more midnight dancing, rapping and showing you the world.”

The right-handed batsman has also shared couple of adorable photos on his Instagram. In one of the pictures, Rohit along with his Ritika and friends don a T-shirt that has “Samaira’s first” written on it.

So far, the pictures have garnered 7,70,221 likes.

Rohit’s opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan wrote, Happy birthday cutie pie.”

Another wish came from, Indian bowler Yuzvendra chahal and the comment reads, “Happy birthday lil Angel”

The cricketer is currently on a break and is spending his time with his family. The Indian Vice-Caption had broken the Sri-Lankan Cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record for the most number of runs in a calendar year by being an opener across all formats.

Rohit will return in action for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia, which starts on January 14.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram