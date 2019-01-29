LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Watch: Little Gandhiji Spots Mom In The Audience, Leaves Chacha Nehru Behind

Little Gandhiji left his stick and friend 'Chacha Nehru' behind as soon as he spotted his mother in the audience.

Naina Chaturvedi | News18.com@Naina_2892

Updated:January 29, 2019, 8:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Watch: Little Gandhiji Spots Mom In The Audience, Leaves Chacha Nehru Behind
Little Gandhiji left his stick and friend 'Chacha Nehru' behind as soon as he spotted his mother in the audience.
Remember performing plays in school as kids? If you do, you might also remember the laughter from the audience when one must have forgotten their dialogues or dance steps.

One such performance is going viral on social media.

During a Republic Day event in Kerala, a little boy dressed as Mahatma Gandhi, forgot about his performance as soon as he spotted his mother in the audience.

In a video posted by Variety Media on Facebook, the little ‘Gandhiji’ can be seen walking with his stick while the song ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ is being played in the background. However, the little boy leaves his stick and little friend 'Chacha Nehru' as soon as he spots his mother in the audience.



The curtains came down quickly after but the little boy surely won hearts of the audience.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram