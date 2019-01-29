English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch: Little Gandhiji Spots Mom In The Audience, Leaves Chacha Nehru Behind
Little Gandhiji left his stick and friend 'Chacha Nehru' behind as soon as he spotted his mother in the audience.
Little Gandhiji left his stick and friend 'Chacha Nehru' behind as soon as he spotted his mother in the audience.
Remember performing plays in school as kids? If you do, you might also remember the laughter from the audience when one must have forgotten their dialogues or dance steps.
One such performance is going viral on social media.
During a Republic Day event in Kerala, a little boy dressed as Mahatma Gandhi, forgot about his performance as soon as he spotted his mother in the audience.
In a video posted by Variety Media on Facebook, the little ‘Gandhiji’ can be seen walking with his stick while the song ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ is being played in the background. However, the little boy leaves his stick and little friend 'Chacha Nehru' as soon as he spots his mother in the audience.
The curtains came down quickly after but the little boy surely won hearts of the audience.
