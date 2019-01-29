Watch: Little Gandhiji Spots Mom In The Audience, Leaves Chacha Nehru Behind

Remember performing plays in school as kids? If you do, you might also remember the laughter from the audience when one must have forgotten their dialogues or dance steps.One such performance is going viral on social media.During a Republic Day event in Kerala, a little boy dressed as Mahatma Gandhi, forgot about his performance as soon as he spotted his mother in the audience.In a video posted by Variety Media on Facebook, the little ‘Gandhiji’ can be seen walking with his stick while the song ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ is being played in the background. However, the little boy leaves his stick and little friend 'Chacha Nehru' as soon as he spots his mother in the audience.The curtains came down quickly after but the little boy surely won hearts of the audience.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.