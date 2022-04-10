Little Girl Blesses New Vehicles with her Footprints, Watch Adorable Video

Girls are said to be the incarnation of Goddess Laxmi in Hindu religion. People worship young girls to seek blessings of God. While one section of society still holds a belief that daughters are a burden on them, many nurture them as princesses. A video is getting viral on social media in which a father can be seen using the footprints of her little daughter to start a new financial journey.

In the video posted by a Twitter user Harsha, we can see a man first putting the feet of their young daughter in the red Kumkum water and then holding her to get the impression of the feet on the trucks. He carries the girl in his arms and one by one places the feet on all the new trucks. His wife stands behind and observes the man showering love on their daughter. Later, the father plays with the girl and they smile to the fullest. The user captioned the video as “Betiya are blessings.”

The adorable video has garnered a lot of likes and retweets till now. Various Twitter users reacted to the post and praised the couple for taking their daughter as a blessing. One of the users replied to the tweet, “Wow…Lovely to see adherence to traditions & following rituals” while another one wrote, “One side of [the] world where they don’t even want [daughters] and here is another side where daughters are treated as Deity.”

In Hindu religion, there is a custom of worshipping girls and starting any new work by their hands. Many Indian families follow the tradition and unveil any new venture such as property, car, business among others with a daughter’s hand. Not just this, during navratri, girls are fed with respect as a form of Goddess Durga.

