Little Girl 'Failed Miserably' at Being Good But Her Adorable Letter to Santa For Gifts is Melting Hearts

Christmas is a happy time, the greatest festival for many around the world. Due to it being celebrated at the end of the year, Christmas ushers in the festive mood for New Year and children look forward to the day as Santa Claus comes bearing gifts.

However, as it is known widely, Santa gives presents to only those kids who have been well-behaved and obedient in the past year. Those who have been naughty do not manage to get into the recipients’ list. But a little girl from Essex, United Kingdom, had different ideas.

The nine-year-old girl penned a letter to the North Pole resident and had a heart-to-heart with the old gentleman. In the letter, the unnamed child wrote that she has had a tough year and even though she tried hard to be good, she has “miserably failed” to do the same. But putting all that aside, she would like a few presents.

Then, the girl has listed a bunch of items like a penguin, Apple Airpods, a trip to France, Nintendo Switch, a snake, and a DJ set among others. She has also, very kindly, drawn boxes beside all the items to help Santa keep track of the items that he has managed to get already by preparing him a checklist.

The older brother of the girl posted a picture of the letter on Twitter recently. While we do not know about Santa, but netizens have surely melted down to the girl’s cuteness. In the caption, he wrote, “Y’all, look at this letter my little 9y/r sister wrote to Santa.”

The letter read, “Dear beloved Father Christmas, I hope you’ve had a wonderful year and you’ve been well. My year has been quite the opposite.” Staying up honest and brazen with the confession, the child further said that while she deserves coal, she would love to have a present, which is more than one in number. “Here’s a list – tick the boxes if you have done them,” the letter read.

The letter became an instant hit with people being impressed with the vocabulary of the child, along with getting impressed with her outrageous demands. Here are some reactions:

The kid also took time to decorate the letter with coloured patterns, pictures of a monkey and a penguin. Her ludicrous letter of demands also specified that the penguin be “not dead”. As her address, the girl has added “Bottom left of Earth”, “Milky Way”, “Space”, “Universe”, “Solar system” and a couple of Ho Ho Hos.