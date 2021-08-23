Little Girl Kissing Infant After Landing in India From Kabul is Picture of Respite

On board the C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) that took off from war-torn Kabul and landed in India’s Hindon airbase on Sunday, was an infant who travelled without a passport. “An infant has also landed in a special IAF flight to India without a passport," news agency ANI quoted an evacuation co-ordinating official as saying. A video of the infant on its mother’s lap as a little girl plants a kiss on it has since gone viral on social media. ANI reported that there were many children among the evacuees, some of them with backpacks and some others clutching onto their parents’ hands. A total of 168 people were flown from Kabul to Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad in a C-17 heavy-lift military transport aircraft of the IAF. Check out the video tweeted by ANI below:

#WATCH | An infant was among the 168 people evacuated from Afghanistan's Kabul to Ghaziabad on an Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft pic.twitter.com/DoR6ppHi4h— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

Among the many pictures of horror emerging from the chaos of evacuation from Afghanistan, the little moment shared between the two children brought respite to many. Many Twitter users were moved by the scene.

Such a beautiful seen. Indeed a childhood has no border, no caste, no religion, no colour or superiority. It's pure, just like that one God which no one knows.We all have within, why can't we be that child and forget all boundaries stopping us from being human.— Mächtig Corp. (@machtigcorp) August 22, 2021

Among all the chaos and destruction, this is one of the most beautiful and humane thing.— Manish 🇮🇳 (@im_manisht) August 22, 2021

We are welcoming our afgan brother and sister on Indian soil. Thanks to our Government accepting afgan citizens in our country on humanity ground without seeking passport. We can accommodate entire afgan people in our hearts. #Afganisthan @mygovindia @PMOIndia true raksha bandhan— Bikash Samal (@bikash118) August 22, 2021

Wishing the very best to these children. Hope they find a prosperous and safe future, and never have to experience the horrors of what is being left behind— Siddharth Ramana (@siddharthramana) August 22, 2021

A total of 168 people, including 107 Indians and 23 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, were flown from Kabul to Hindon airbase near Delhi in a C-17 heavy-lift military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force. India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back.

The group of 168 people, who were evacuated from Kabul, included Afghan lawmakers Anarkali Honaryar and Narender Singh Khalsa and their families, people familiar with the evacuation mission said. “India is our second home. Even if we are Afghans and live in that country, people often call us Hindustanis. I thank India for extending its helping hand," Khalsa told reporters at the Hindon airbase near Delhi. Taking to Twitter, Farid Mamundzay, Afghanistan’s ambassador to India, also thanked Indian friends for their messages of support. “The avoidable suffering of Afghanistan is man-made and at a scale beyond all civilized contemplation. Afghanistan is going through a difficult time, and only good leadership, compassionate attitude and international support to the Afghan people would somewhat bring an end to these miseries," he tweeted.

