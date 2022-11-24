Little Girl Singing ‘Hanuman Bhajan’ Is the Cutest Thing on Internet Today

Kids have got a knack for doing something out-of-the-box and they win hearts with their talents every time something ‘cute’ goes viral on the internet. This time, it’s a little girl who received love from social media users as they admired the way she chanted ‘Hanuman bhajan’ amongst the elders. The one-minute video shared on the micro-blogging site amassed over 24k views and several comments from online users who found it lovely and beautiful.

In the clip, the young kid could be seen dressed in a checkered shirt and a tie, which probably is her school uniform. She appeared to be sitting with other women at a ‘Satsang’ or religious gathering.

The video melted hearts the moment she began singing the bhajan with other ladies repeating after her. She takes a pause after chanting “Chhota sa Hanuman, chalave gadi Satsang ki" and waits for the elders and the congregation to follow the lead. How cute! Netizens appreciated her sweet voice and ability to learn the lyrics by heart by posting adorable comments for the cute singer.

The clip was shared by a Twitter page called ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’. Its caption read, “Cutest Bhajan" with a heart and smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emojis.

Twitterati poured in sweet reactions as one of them said, “Beautifully sang" while another one commented, “So cute". “God bless her," stated a well-wisher for the little girl who made the internet users fall in love with her adorable antics and lovely chants.

