Little Girl Who Died 100 Years Ago is Said to Be World's 'Most Beautiful' Mummy

Rosalia Lombardo, who died at the age of two about 100 years back and now draws thousands of visitors to see her every year. The young girl is reported to be the world’s most beautiful mummy. As per Times Now, she died right before her second birthday, on December 2, 1920, due to a case of pneumonia. Confirming the claims, experts say that her pneumonia was likely caused by the Spanish flu, which was the 1918 influenza pandemic.

The reports informed that Rosalia is resting in a glass coffin, in which her body is preserved and displayed at the Capuchin Catacombs of Palermo in Italy’s northern Sicily. In addition, the glass case is reportedly filled with nitrogen to prevent the deterioration of the body from environmental factors. Several theories revolve around, claiming that Rosalia is a haunted young girl. Allegedly, it is claimed that she has blinked at some of the tourists. Now, Capuchin Catacombs have turned into a tourist attraction, as Rosalia’s body has been preserved remarkably, even after a century. Considered a place where the living meets the dead, Capuchin Catacombs is home to about 8,000 corpses and around 1,284 mummies.

However, of these remains, none are as well preserved as the two-year-old. It still remains a mystery how her blond hair and skin are still fully intact inside the protective glass case. Over the years, innumerable theories emerged revolving around the same, as many believed it to be a fake wax replica of Rosalia. However, several tests reportedly carried out on her body debunked all such theories. As per the Mirror, the rigorous testing and analysis revealed that her organs were still intact and her brain had only shrunk to 50 percent of its original size. Moreover, scans and x-rays have reportedly confirmed that Rosalia’s skeletal structure is also intact. Reportedly, the 2-year-old was mummified by Alfredo Salafia, a Sicilian taxidermist, and embalmer.

