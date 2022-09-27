Little Girl's Cute Reaction On Seeing Her Favourite Teacher Will Make You Go Aww

Every student has a special place for their favourite teacher. The homework given by that particular teacher is the first one to be completed every time. There are multiple stories about the teacher-student bond. Now, Instagram Reels, showing the cute bond has surfaced online. It is about a little girl’s cute reaction when she saw her teacher outside school. In the now viral clip, the teacher is standing in front of an eatery waiting for his food while the girl slowly walks toward him before she turns back and shyly looks at her mother who is recording.

The teacher notices his student and looks back at her mom. He chuckles when notices that she is filming her daughter’s reaction. After a few frames, the girl has a huge smile on her face as her teacher picks her up and gives warm hug. The embedded text in the video read, “When you run into your favourite teacher!”

The Instagram user penned the caption, “I hope this makes you smile the way it made me!

The social media platform users are loving the reaction. “She’s like “are you going to pick me up?” one wrote in the comments section of the post. Another commented, “I love running into my students on days off, it makes me feel like a celebrity.” Someone also said, “The way she looks back for confirmation.”

A user added, “He was looking like umm I know this child lol and looks back for mom like oh yeah this her, too cute.”

A user also shared her experience and wrote, “Awww makes me think back to my childcare days and my little students would see me in HEB or Target and be just a screaming my name lol. The parents would be like, “I’m so sorry I told them not to bother you”.”

The video has garnered more than 1.93 lakh views and is still counting.

