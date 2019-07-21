Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Little Girl's 'Ground Report' on Waterlogging in Haryana is Going Viral on Twitter

The girl can be heard saying in Hindi that the water is flowing so fast that even she can't walk properly. She also points out how some houses were using cement bags to prevent water from entering their homes.

News18.com

Updated:July 21, 2019, 5:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Little Girl's 'Ground Report' on Waterlogging in Haryana is Going Viral on Twitter
Image credit: Twitter
Loading...

A young school girl from Haryana has been winning praise on social media for her "ground report" on water-logging in her neighborhood in Kurukshetra following heavy rains. A video of the girl reporting on the severe conditions from her neighborhood was released on Twitter and has since gone viral.

Twitter user Prashant Chiguru shared the video with the following caption: “In Haryana school girl from #Kurukshetra is reporting live during rainfall from her neighbourhood about the water logging problem. I hope her voice will reach to the authorities @cmohry @mlkhattar. No doubt she has outsmarted all TV journalists in her stint!”

The girl can be heard saying in Hindi that the water is flowing so fast that even she can't walk properly. She also points out how some houses were using cement bags to prevent water from entering their homes.

According to a report in ANI, heavy water-logging in Karnal was also recorded, causing traffic jams and impeding commuters. Rains lashed most parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh over the weekend.

This is not the first time that a child reporting about the weather has made headlines. Earlier in the year, a schoolgirl from Shopian, Kashmir, had gone viral on social media for reporting on heavy snowfall in the state.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram