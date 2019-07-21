Little Girl's 'Ground Report' on Waterlogging in Haryana is Going Viral on Twitter

A young school girl from Haryana has been winning praise on social media for her "ground report" on water-logging in her neighborhood in Kurukshetra following heavy rains. A video of the girl reporting on the severe conditions from her neighborhood was released on Twitter and has since gone viral.

Twitter user Prashant Chiguru shared the video with the following caption: “In Haryana school girl from #Kurukshetra is reporting live during rainfall from her neighbourhood about the water logging problem. I hope her voice will reach to the authorities @cmohry @mlkhattar. No doubt she has outsmarted all TV journalists in her stint!”

The girl can be heard saying in Hindi that the water is flowing so fast that even she can't walk properly. She also points out how some houses were using cement bags to prevent water from entering their homes.

According to a report in ANI, heavy water-logging in Karnal was also recorded, causing traffic jams and impeding commuters. Rains lashed most parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh over the weekend.

This is not the first time that a child reporting about the weather has made headlines. Earlier in the year, a schoolgirl from Shopian, Kashmir, had gone viral on social media for reporting on heavy snowfall in the state.