Little Girl's 'Ground Report' on Waterlogging in Haryana is Going Viral on Twitter
The girl can be heard saying in Hindi that the water is flowing so fast that even she can't walk properly. She also points out how some houses were using cement bags to prevent water from entering their homes.
Image credit: Twitter
A young school girl from Haryana has been winning praise on social media for her "ground report" on water-logging in her neighborhood in Kurukshetra following heavy rains. A video of the girl reporting on the severe conditions from her neighborhood was released on Twitter and has since gone viral.
Twitter user Prashant Chiguru shared the video with the following caption: “In Haryana school girl from #Kurukshetra is reporting live during rainfall from her neighbourhood about the water logging problem. I hope her voice will reach to the authorities @cmohry @mlkhattar. No doubt she has outsmarted all TV journalists in her stint!”
In Haryana school girl from #Kurukshetra is reporting live during rainfall from her neighbourhood about the water logging problem. I hope her voice will reach to the authorities @cmohry @mlkhattar .No doubt she has outsmarted all TV journalists in her stint ! pic.twitter.com/5QE82hjkQU— Chiguru Prashanth (@prashantchiguru) July 20, 2019
The girl can be heard saying in Hindi that the water is flowing so fast that even she can't walk properly. She also points out how some houses were using cement bags to prevent water from entering their homes.
According to a report in ANI, heavy water-logging in Karnal was also recorded, causing traffic jams and impeding commuters. Rains lashed most parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh over the weekend.
This is not the first time that a child reporting about the weather has made headlines. Earlier in the year, a schoolgirl from Shopian, Kashmir, had gone viral on social media for reporting on heavy snowfall in the state.
Also Watch
-
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
The 'Typewriter' Quiz: With Sujoy Ghosh And Purab Kohli Ahead Of Netflix Release
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Assam Floods: Massive Blow To Wildlife In Kaziranga As Flood Ravages The National Park
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Carey Hopes Steve Waugh’s Presence Helps Transition to Red-ball Cricket
- ICC Have Run Out of Patience With Zimbabwe Cricket: Grant Flower
- Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
- 'Virat Kohli' is a TikTok Star and No We aren't Talking About Team India Captain
- Daughter Disowns Trophy-Hunting Dad Who Kissed Partner Beside Slain Lion