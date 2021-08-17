Little Girl’s Gymanstic Routine Impresses Nadia Comaneci, Virendra Sehwag

The Internet keeps churning out a slew of amazing content for us. While very few of them do give their makers a short claim to fame, however, only a handful of them receive an acknowledgement from the greats of the sport/game. Such praise is not only quite rare, but it also makes the content worth a watch.

Five-time Olympic gold medalist, Nadia Comaneci took to social media and retweeted a video clip of a little girl performing insane moves in what seems to be a gymnastic training centre. The video clip shows the little gymnast dressed in a red shirt and sweatpants, performing one stunt after the other with impressive flexibility which is sure to leave you spellbound. The footage also shows her classmates intently watching the girl performing a gymnastics routine.

“Ok, class, who wants to go next?” https://t.co/qmAoLNAjxf— Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) August 14, 2021

The video soon went viral and has garnered over 4.8 million views on the microblogging site since yesterday. Other than collecting hundreds and thousands of likes and user comments, Comaneci in the following tweet praised the toddlers’ effort.

“Wow, such talent, composure and flexibility,” the Olympics legend tweeted.

While the youngster may not be aware of her routine going viral online, it is high praise indeed, coming from the Romanian legend, who became the first gymnast ever to be awarded a perfect 10 at the Olympics.

Following Comenci’s praise, former Indian opener Virender Sehwagalso shared a clip of the performance on Twitter on Monday.

“Humans can do all things if they will," he captioned while posting the clip.

Humans can do all things if they will. pic.twitter.com/5Ed0YxzaBb— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2021

Netizens flocked to the comments section to shower praise on the girl’s performance. A majority of them lauded her for her stunts and flexibility, while some of them showed concern regarding if such stunts are good for the child’s health.

“Future Gold Medalist,” wrote one user.

Another remarked that the young girl deserves her own “Marvel movie”.

Give this kid her own Marvel movie, @Kevfeige.— 20th-Century Icon (@Dave90125) August 12, 2021

“Not only incredible flexibility but also the discipline and focus at that age is Amazing!" wrote a third.

My goodness! Not only incredible flexibility, but also the discipline and focus at that age… Amazing!— Plumeria 🌳 (@plumeria2009) August 12, 2021

“Although this is impressive, one has to consider her age. If she were to continue to have her body’s ligaments, tendon’s, muscles and even bones disarticulating to bend in such unnatural ways,” a concerned user wrote. “She will no doubt have arthritic changes in her bones by the time she is 20,” they added.

Although this is impressive, one has to consider her age. If she were to continue to have her body's ligaments, tendon's, muscles and even bones disarticulating to bend in such unnatural ways, she will no doubt have arthritic changes in her bones by the time she is 20.— Wendy 🇨🇦 (@perfectrose2011) August 12, 2021

Flagging parental pressure, “Whenever I see little kids who are overly talented or skilled at something. I worry that some adult behind them has chosen their path and they aren’t being allowed to just be a kid,” wrote another.

Whenever I see little kids who are overly talented or skilled at something I worry that some adult behind them has chosen their path and they aren’t being allowed to just be a kid.— Red Pencil Transcripts (@RedPencilScript) August 12, 2021

Isn’t she incredible?

