Little Kid's Reaction to Getting Puppy From His Dad is The Cutest Thing on Internet Today

The firsts are always special. And, when you are about to get your first full-time friend and companion, there can’t be any better feeling than that. A video of a kid’s heartwarming reaction to getting a puppy from his father has been grabbing a lot of attention online. The clip posted on Twitter by Good News Movement starts with the boy sitting on a couch with his eyes closed. “When you surprise your son with a new puppy and he didn’t think it was real at first!” reads the text in the video. Visibly excited about the surprise, the boy sports a brimming smile on his face as his father gives him a puppy. The boy is unable to fathom whatever was happening around him and touches the puppy’s face to make sure it’s real. Holding the puppy in his arms, the boy is unable to his emotions back and tears up in joy. The father hugs him and tries to calm his emotions.

“Surprising their son with a puppy! He named him Milo!” read the caption posted along with the video

(🎥:rawmomlyfe) 😭❤️🐶 pic.twitter.com/tPFt017C5l — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMoveme3) August 31, 2022

“So cute a pet can bring happiness in every home, adopt & save animals,” posted a user in his reaction to the clip while another wrote pointed out that the father also had tears in his eyes.

And daddy has some tears too ❤️ — BOARDSHORTS BE MINE (@BUSYBEE8) August 31, 2022

The surprise came so suddenly that the boy wept with excitement. His father is also a kind and loving good man👍🏻 — Apple NY (@anna544491931) September 1, 2022

Moved by the motions in the clip, many users were left teary-eyed. “This is so sweet, now I’m crying,” read a comment.

A user shared his story of getting his first pet.

🥹 My parents did this to me when I was his age! Instead of the puppy (that I had made no secret of wanting!) they came with a cage containing 2 brown chaffinches. Couldn’t play fetch with those! 🫢 https://t.co/R6REsU9mOu — Lorenzo (🇲🇹🇬🇧🇮🇪) (@MancLorenzo) August 31, 2022

Check other reactions here:

Beautiful Moment ❤️!!

The Good Stuff 😊!! https://t.co/F32COR8Gza — Shawn Cashwell (@ShawnCashwell2) August 31, 2022

Melt my ❤ — V_kulaskar (@v_kulaskar) September 1, 2022

The video which was originally posted on Instagram has garnered over 2.3 lakh views on Twitter.

