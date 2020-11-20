News18 Logo

Tiny Owl Turns Overnight Celebrity after Being Rescued from Rockefeller Centre Christmas Tree in US

Rockefeller, the owl, is being deemed as a 'good sign' after it was rescued from a Christmas tree in New York | Image credit: AP

The little bird, now named Rockefeller, was discovered on Monday, dehydrated and hungry inside the branches of the tree but otherwise unharmed.

It wasn’t quite a partridge in a pear tree, but a worker helping set up the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York, Unites States, found a holiday surprise — a tiny owl among the massive branches.

The little bird, now named what else but Rockefeller, was discovered on Monday, dehydrated and hungry, but otherwise unharmed, said Ellen Kalish, director and founder of the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, New York, where the bird was taken.

Kalish said the bird is an adult male Saw-whet owl, one of the tiniest owls. It was taken to a veterinarian on Wednesday and got a clean bill of health.

“He’s had a buffet of all-you-can-eat mice, so he’s ready to go,” she said.

She said the plan was to release the owl back to the wild this weekend.

The little owl created quite the stir on social media, however. Images of the bird have been going viral on social media.

The tree, a 75-foot (23-meter) Norway spruce, had been brought to Manhattan on Saturday from Oneonta, New York, in the central part of the state. The tree is put in place and then decorated over some weeks before being lit for the public in early December.


