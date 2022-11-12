'Little Ranbir Kapoor' is Going Viral and He's a Spitting Image of the Bollywood Star

Ranbir Kapoor, when he sauntered onto screens with Saawariya 15 years ago, became an instant smash hit. There were people swooning over the boyish charm and innocence of his on-screen persona, and today, he is a star in his own right even after a number of films that haven’t become huge successes (his most recent, Brahmastra, remaining rather contentious). It’s no wonder that one ‘mini Ranbir’ is now being considered a little star on the Internet. Child model Nirav Bhatt is a spitting image of Ranbir when he was a kid and the little guy has over 4,000 fans on Instagram already.

“I was just 4 when Mumma said, ‘Tu to mera chota Ranbir hai’,” Nirav told Humans of Bombay. Since then, people have often come up to him and pointed out the resemblance. He even shot ads for Alia Bhatt’s brand and everyone called him ‘Ranbir sir’ on set. Alia shared his photos on her socials. Seven-year-old Nirav is now focusing on his studies and piano practice. He’s learning to play Kesariya on the piano and intends to play it for Ranbir if they meet someday. Nirav wants to become an actor and hopes that people would love him as much as they love Ranbir.

“Loved ones call me Little Ranbir Kapoor (LRK),” Nirav’s Instagram bio reads. The account is handled by his mum and dad. The seven-year-old is clearly having fun with his resemblance to one of Bollywood’s biggest stars at the moment, but he shared with Humans of Bombay that his mum tells him to just be himself. And he’s pretty cool being himself. Check him out playing Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ on his piano:

Meanwhile, hours after Alia Bhatt and her newborn daughter were discharged from the hospital, new dad Ranbir Kapoor has returned to work. On Thursday evening, a video of Ranbir surfaced on social media in which he was seen getting out of his car as he walked toward his vanity. However, the project for which Ranbir is shooting is not known as of now.

