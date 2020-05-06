BUZZ

4-MIN READ

'Live and Let Die': Twitter Schools Donald Trump for Visiting Mask Factory Without Wearing One

Donald Trump visited a face mask factory in Arizona but refused to wear a mask | Image credit: Reuters

Trump wore safety goggles during the factory tour but did not wear a mask despite sign that read: 'Attention: Face Mask Required in this Area. Thank You!'

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 1:28 PM IST
Without wearing a face-covering himself, President Donald Trump toured a new medical mask factory in Arizona on Tuesday, taking a rare trip out of Washington to visit a state he hopes to win in the November election even as Americans avoid travel to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump visited a Honeywell International Inc factory making N95 face masks for healthcare workers. The facility was rushed into service in less than five weeks because of a shortage of protective equipment and is producing face masks for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. A popular Guns N Roses song played in the background during his visit.

The president wore safety goggles during the factory tour but did not wear a mask, even though production workers at the facility did and a sign was visible that read: “Attention: Face Mask Required in this Area. Thank You!”

Honeywell Chief Executive Officer Darius Adamczyk, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and some other visiting dignitaries also did not wear masks.

Trump told reporters as he left the White House earlier on Tuesday that he would likely wear a mask at the facility.

The federal government has encouraged Americans since early April to wear masks to avoid spreading the virus even when not feeling any symptoms of COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease it causes. Trump has so far declined to wear a mask himself.

Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday he erred in not wearing a face mask to the Mayo Clinic last month. His decision not to wear the mask had drawn widespread criticism.

The White House did not immediately respond to a query on why Trump did not wear a face mask at the Honeywell plant.

Trump has sought to give an optimistic view about the country’s ability to recover from the virus and is eager for states to reopen businesses whose lockdown closings have crushed the economy and left millions unemployed.

The virus is known to have infected more than 1.2 million people in the United States, including at least 70,000 who have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Asked if he would receive a coronavirus vaccine as soon as one is developed, Trump said he would but also might decide not to if that were deemed better for the country.

“If there’s a vaccine and they wanted me to be first in line, I’d be first in line or I’d be last in line, or I wouldn’t take it at all, whatever’s best for the country,” Trump said.

Trump's mask-less visit, however, went viral on social media with many slamming the President for not following safety protocol.

Others also commented on the popular song 'Live or Let Die' by the US band Guns n' Roses that was playing in the background during his visit, claiming it was apt for the occasion.

(With inputs from Reuters)

