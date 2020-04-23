Live and Let Live, Biryani can Wait: Ahead of Ramzan, this Goat has an Important Message

As the holy month of Ramzan begins in a day or two, this goat has an important message for us –Live and let live. Mimicking a goat, comedian Danish Sait conveyed the important message of staying home ahead of Ramzan amid coronavirus scare.

In a typical Bengalurian accent, Sait uses the goat as a prop to say that ‘stay-at-home’ should be practised at the time of Eid also.

“Mujhe maloom hai jaise hi Eid hoti, tum log meri jaan ke peeche padd jati, kyu ki mai biryani achi banati (I know at the time of Eid, you all will be after my life because I make good biryani),” Sait says.

The Ramzan this year comes at a time when coornavirus has gripped the world and people have been forced to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. This means that congregational prayers, iftar parties and other events of the holy month for Muslims will stand cancelled. Eid, which will be celebrated later in May, may also be dampened by the global health crisis.

Actor-comedian Sait, best known for his lead role in Kanglish-movie 'Humble Politician Nograj' has become a hit on social media these days with most of his content pegged around life in Bengaluru amid lockdown. In most of his videos, Sait can be seen wearing either a grey T-shirt or an orange one. His suitcase with most of his clothes is stuck in Mumbai from where he had come to Bangalore on a two-day trip just before the lockdown was imposed.







