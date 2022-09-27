Live Heart Transported Via Hyderabad Metro Rail in Mission to Save a Life

Hyderabad metro rail (L&TMRHL) helped transport a live heart in a special train by activating a green corridor from Nagole Metro station to Jubilee Hills Check Post metro station within 25 minutes in order to save a life at 1 am on Monday. A team of doctors headed by Dr Gokhale from the Apollo Hospitals at Jubilee Hills locality carefully brought the live heart from Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar to Nagole Metro Station.

The heart was taken into the metro train at Nagole and the special train reached the destination, Jubilee Hills Check Post metro station, in 25 minutes, where a team of doctors with an ambulance from the Apollo Hospitals had been waiting to transport the harvested heart smoothly.

The humanitarian mission was taken up by the L&TMRHL authorities and security officials at a time when as many as 20,000 cricket lovers for the T20 match at Uppal were about to board metro trains on their return journey.

L&TMRHL managing director and chief executive officer KVB Reddy in a press statement said that Hyderabad Metro Rail is committed to serve its passengers and is always ready to go the extra mile if needed.

“We activated a green channel to transport a harvested heart to save a precious life,” he said. The CEO also extended his sincere gratitude to every doctor and member of L&TMRHL staff who ensured the safe and seamless transport of the live heart.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here