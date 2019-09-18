'Live Like the Lord or Lady' as Downton Abbey Gets Listed on Airbnb

You can now actually live like the Lord and Lady from popular TV series Downton Abbey as the Highclere Castle, where the series was shot, has now been listed in Airbnb.

“For one night only, you can sleep in one of the Castle’s iconic bedrooms and get the opportunity to live like the Lord or Lady of a stately home,” reads Lady Carnarvon’s post on Airbnb website.

The advert invites two guests to stay in one of the castle’s 300 rooms on November 26 and be treated like royalty. The Guardian reported that for the cost of $150, the couple will join the earl and countess for evening cocktails in the saloon followed by a traditional dinner in the state dining room, waited on by the castle’s own butler.

After dinner, coffee will be served in the library before the guests retire to one of the principal bedrooms with an en-suite bathroom and views over 400 hectares (1,000 acres) of rolling parkland.

“Throughout the stay, Lord and Lady Carnarvon will immerse the guests in the rich history and heritage of Highclere Castle with a private tour of the castle, the Highclere estate,” the advert says.

While the room is listed as coming with a hairdryer and shampoo, it will not have wifi, AC or a TV.

Reservations open at noon on 1 October and applicants are expected to have a record of good reviews from their previous Airbnb bookings.

The Guardian further added that applicants need to show they are “passionate about Downton Abbey” in the message they include when requesting the reservation and the most creative submission will be chosen.

“It’s an absolute privilege and pleasure to call Highclere Castle my home and I am delighted to be able to share it on Airbnb for a truly unique stay,” wrote Lady Carnarvon in the advert.

“Highclere Castle has been in the Carnarvon family since 1679 and has an incredibly rich history. I am passionate about the stories and heritage of Highclere Castle, and I am looking forward to welcoming our future guests.”

Highclere was rebuilt in the 1840s in the Jacobethan style by the architect Charles Barry. Its grounds were designed by the landscape architect Capability Brown.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.