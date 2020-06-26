Liverpool Won the Premier League, but That Means Bad News For this Twitter Account

Liverpool just won the Premier League.

Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions without kicking a ball on Thursday as Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City ended the Reds' 30-year wait to win the English title.

Jurgen Klopp's men sealed a 19th league title for the club with a record seven games left to play after second placed City's defeat left them 23 points adrift.

While this may be good news for fans of the club around the world, for a particular Twitter account, this may be bad news.

A Twitter account called 'Days Since LFC Won The League'has been counting down how many days Liverpool has not won a game, since October 2019.

The account would occasionally post updates showing how much time has passed and how the number of days had increased.

First, it was ten thousand, seven hundred and seventy.

10770 — Days Since LFC Won The League (@0PremTitles) October 16, 2019

Then it was ten thousand, seven hundred and seventy one.

10771 — Days Since LFC Won The League (@0PremTitles) October 17, 2019





Or 930,700,800 seconds.

930,700,800 seconds. — Days Since LFC Won The League (@0PremTitles) October 17, 2019

On April 6, 2020 the last tally stood at ten thousand, nine hundred and twenty-two.

10922 — Days Since LFC Won The League (@0PremTitles) April 6, 2020

Today, it stands at zero.

0 — Days Since LFC Won The League (@0PremTitles) June 25, 2020

As the number dropped to zero, the tweet blew up - with many netizens saying their bittersweet goodbyes to the account.





So long old friend — Dan (@AWBSZN_) June 25, 2020

Deactivate — 19 Times (@LFCLiverbird96) June 25, 2020





Well, this may be the end. Or is it? Tomorrow the tally will be 1, whether the account exists or not.

Liverpool had moved within two points of the title with a 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday.

Their 28th win in 31 league games this season prompted Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to declare "now is our time to win the league" and 24 hours later his wish was granted.

Liverpool got the favour they wanted from Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.