Liz Truss Entitled to Rs 1 Crore a Year for Entire Life Despite Serving Only 45 Days as UK PM

Liz Truss is entitled to more than £100,000 a year, which is a little over Rs 1 Crore, for the rest of her life as a former Prime Minister, despite only being in office for 45 days. This comes in as Truss resigned Thursday after 45 days in office amid the political crisis. Truss’s resignation wasn’t an unexpected one, especially after her policies triggered economic turmoil and backlash from several quarters.

“This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security,” Truss announced her resignation in an address outside Downing Street.

As the news spread of the money that Truss is entitled to, many took to Twitter and expressed their opinion. One person wrote, “Ye mast scheme hai.” Here are a few reactions:

Ek din ke liye mujhe bhi bana do pic.twitter.com/tk048Ro90A — Himanshu (@iamhshekhar) October 20, 2022

Equivalent to 8 lakh per month!! — ࿗ Santanam ࿗ (@nkbwarrior) October 20, 2022

Meanwhile others looking to benefit are told pic.twitter.com/Y91wdqmB5Y — gumnamibaba (@Hindubhakth) October 20, 2022

Meanwhile, amid the situation of political turmoil, people took to Twitter and shared several memes. With that, Ryanair also took to its official Twitter handle and shared a boarding pass for the former UK PM. The screenshot of the boarding pass has been uploaded to the official page of Ryanair. While the departure destination has been mentioned as London, the arrival destination says, “Anywhere.” “Liz Truss and Ryanair. 25 minute turnaround,” wrote Ryanair just below the boarding pass. Since uploaded, the tweet has now gone viral.

One Twitter user has mentioned in the comments section that the QR code in the boarding pass takes you to GBP/Euro chart on Google. “Hilarious, how about you try and help people who’s flights you’ve cancelled instead,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “would you like a bottle of water, Miss Truss? 3 dollars. Ah and his hand luggage is over an inch. $ 75 thanks. How excuse me? pounds? no, we don’t accept shitcoin if you want, however, you can buy our scratch cards.”

