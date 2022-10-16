'Liz Truss Vs lettuce': Tabloid Compares UK Prime Minister to a Head of Iceberg Lettuce

The internet is hooked onto a virtual race. If you thought it featured Formula one cars or ripped athletes, your guess is wrong. The most notable participant in this race is the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Liz Truss. Boris Johnson’s successor is racing to outlast, wait for it, lettuce! Viewers are waiting to find out if the UK Prime Minister will manage to keep office until after the leafy green wilts. To bear witness to the satirical race, viewers only need to turn to the YouTube channel of the UK-based tabloid Daily Star, where the competition is being broadcast.

Liz Truss took over office from Boris Johnson on September 5. She had a cost-of-living crisis, a recession, and industrial unrest to deal with. Barely over a fortnight in office, her government released a mini-budget, announcing huge tax cuts and a price freeze. The unfunded tax cuts rattled the economy and the pound plunged. Suffice it to say that the economy did not take kindly to Truss’ plans, and she came under intense pressure.

On October 11, The Economist published an article mentioning that Truss would go down in history as the PM with the shortest grip on power in the UK. The article said that if one took away the ten days of mourning for the Queen’s demise, Truss only “had seven days in control. That is roughly the shelf-life of a lettuce.”

Three days later, Daily Star, a UK tabloid that had taken the article a little too literally, made a tweet that had the internet chuckling. The tweet asked, “Which wet lettuce will last longer?” and featured a live video where next to a photo frame of the de facto head of the UK is a lettuce head. At some point in the video, the Daily Star team put googly eye stickers, and then a wig on the vegetable.

The original tweet has garnered over 3 lakh views and has gone viral.

Day one: Which wet lettuce will last longer? https://t.co/vReEEeL6jk — Daily Star (@dailystar) October 14, 2022

The tabloid’s Twitter handle also dropped a link for a YouTube live video where the two heads are on camera, apparently, till either the lettuce or Truss gives up.

Whatever may happen to the political scenario in the UK, netizens are having a field day in the comments section of this tweet. Puns are in plenty.

Will Liz Truss be able to beat the lettuce?

