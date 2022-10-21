Liz Truss's One Word Tweet from 2018 Perfectly Sums Up Political Turmoil in UK

Ever since her resignation, former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has been in the news. Recently, people on social media have somehow managed to dig out an old tweet of Truss and the responses are just hilarious. In the tweet, Truss has written, “OMG.” It also has a crying emoji along with it. The tweet is originally from July 12, 2018 but has gone viral just now. Have a look:

OMG😭 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) July 11, 2018

“It’s from July 11, 2018 and I assume it’s about England losing to Croatia in the World Cup semifinal,” commented one Twitter users. Others have shared memes. One person wrote, “You were in post for longer than Steve Coppell at Man City. You’ll always have that fact to comfort you.” Another person wrote, “Hahahaha it’s made my life you found this tweet.”

Here are a few responses:

The Story Of Liz Truss pic.twitter.com/J3ZtBFAhIb — DONiel (@MxDxnn) October 20, 2022

what's wrong bestie? — Danny (@slippindanny) October 20, 2022

We've all been there — Rob (@robrousseau) October 20, 2022

My thoughts exactly mate. — Geor9e (@dbdbfyd) September 5, 2022

Fighter not a quitter lol. That went down well.. good riddance — john roberts (@jonrobs17) October 20, 2022

Run out of cheese? — Andy (@andybarc) July 11, 2018

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Truss is entitled to more than £100,000 a year, which is a little over Rs 1 Crore, for the rest of her life as a former Prime Minister, despite only being in office for 45 days. This comes in as Truss resigned Thursday after 45 days in office amid the political crisis. Truss’s resignation wasn’t an unexpected one, especially after her policies triggered economic turmoil and backlash from several quarters.

Amid the situation of political turmoil, people took to Twitter and shared several memes. With that, Ryanair also took to its official Twitter handle and shared a boarding pass for the former UK PM. The screenshot of the boarding pass has been uploaded to the official page of Ryanair. While the departure destination has been mentioned as London, the arrival destination says, “Anywhere.” “Liz Truss and Ryanair. 25 minute turnaround,” wrote Ryanair just below the boarding pass. Since uploaded, the tweet has now gone viral.

One Twitter user has mentioned in the comments section that the QR code in the boarding pass takes you to GBP/Euro chart on Google. “Hilarious, how about you try and help people who’s flights you’ve cancelled instead,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “would you like a bottle of water, Miss Truss? 3 dollars. Ah and his hand luggage is over an inch. $ 75 thanks. How excuse me? pounds? no, we don’t accept shitcoin if you want, however, you can buy our scratch cards.”

