LizTrussPM Trends on Twitter As Speculations of UK's Third Woman PM Resigning Surface

The internet is hooked onto a virtual race. If you thought it featured Formula one cars or ripped athletes, your guess is wrong. The most notable participant in this race is the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Liz Truss. This comes in as she received immense backlash due to the announcement of a tax-slashing ‘mini-budget’ that rattled the country’s financial markets. As an aftermath, UK Finance Minister, Kwasi Kwarteng was fired. As always, netizens had their own opinions. #LizTrussPM went trending on Twitter as people speculated if UK’s third woman PM will resign after weeks of economic turmoil.

I have a strong feeling Liz Truss will resign before the end of the week — M.T. Omoniyi (@MikeOmoniyiCS) October 17, 2022

Time for Liz Truss to go. Surely she’s not the best we can do? #resignliztruss pic.twitter.com/Q7SDsHVL2p — Adam Braggs (@AdamBraggs) October 18, 2022

There's more laughter in the commons than some stand up shows #ResignLizTruss #LizTruss — RhianReads (@Rhianlovesbooks) October 17, 2022

Getting totally fed up now with all the backstabbing infighting with the Tories!!! He said, She said Blah Blah Blah!!! Grow up and stop the childish behaviour!! We are looking foolish to put it mildly!! PMQs will be a disaster tomorrow!! #resignliztruss .. do us a favour !! — Christine Gibson (@walters11) October 18, 2022

This situation is utterly ridiculous

Totally unacceptable

If #LiztrussResign becomes a reality which it should we must have #GeneralElectionNow

This is a democracy not a dictatorship pic.twitter.com/8k0UsSzvz1 — Liberal15 ⭐⭐☘️ (@Liberal151) October 18, 2022

Just an utter joke from #LizTruss. If she believes in what she’s doing then why sack #KwasiKwarteng?#ResignLizTruss — ️‍Tennis Mobes #Labour (@tennismobes) October 14, 2022

However, Truss remained silent for three days. According to an AFP report, she declined to answer questions about the recent climbdown from the Labour party. “We have this utter vacuum. Where is the Prime Minister? Hiding away, dodging questions, scared of her shadow,” Labour leader Keir Starmer said. Truss took over office from Boris Johnson on September 5. She had a cost-of-living crisis, a recession, and industrial unrest to deal with. Barely over a fortnight in office, her government released a mini-budget, announcing huge tax cuts and a price freeze. The unfunded tax cuts rattled the economy and the pound plunged. Suffice it to say that the economy did not take kindly to Truss’ plans, and she came under intense pressure.

Meanwhile, earlier, Daily Star, a UK tabloid made a tweet that had the internet chuckling. The tweet asked, “Which wet lettuce will last longer?” and featured a live video where next to a photo frame of the de facto head of the UK is a lettuce head. At some point in the video, the Daily Star team put googly eye stickers, and then a wig on the vegetable. The tabloid’s Twitter handle also dropped a link for a YouTube live video where the two heads are on camera, apparently, till either the lettuce or Truss gives up.

