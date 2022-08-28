Lizzo Fans School Comedian for Claiming Popstar Looks Like 'Poop Emoji'

Lizzo fans have clapped back at standup comedian Aries Spears who made derogatory remarks about the pop singer and said that she resembles the “sh*t emoji”. On the Art of Dialogue podcast, Aries was asked his thoughts on Lizzo’s music, with no reference to anyone’s weight, but he made it a point to go on a rant about how women who really support other women should be reminding them of the health risks of being overweight. He said Lizzo has a pretty face but that she is built like “a plate of mashed potatoes”.

Lizzo’s fans called him out on the insulting remarks.

Aries Spears says that he can’t get passed the fact that Lizzo looks like the emoji when asked about her music. pic.twitter.com/C2d4pbfDwl — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 27, 2022

But also i kinda dont like when people bring up Lizzo and yall go straight to try and justify her fatness by listing all the healthy thing she does. Healthy or not, Lizzo deserves respect because shes a human being and she deserved every accolade and all her success. Period — Libra’s Groove✨ (@NikkiCallowayy) August 27, 2022

The vileness that Lizzo is subjected to just for existing. It breaks my heart — Bolu Babalola (pure) & (@BeeBabs) August 27, 2022

They have seen fat people but they never seen one be praised and happy so that’s the issue. They short circuiting because of the fact that Lizzo is praised and happy. https://t.co/p7NjMr4MBJ — Rain | Media | Publicist (@BloggedByRain) August 27, 2022

Lizzo's confidence has people pressed, but I think it's the fact that she not only expresses no desire to lose weight but also to uplift other fat people's fatness that makes people insecure about their bodies start frothing at the mouth. — Stevie Mat (@stevie_mat) August 27, 2022

After the backlash, Aries in a video said that the women calling him “unfunny” and “unattractive” were responding with emotions and anger, not logic. He told them to come at him with “facts”.

“If the people that are angry particularly women really paid attention to the art of dialogue interview one I even called myself out for needing to lose weight and two more importantly the main point was celebrating the wrong thing there’s a lot of hypocritical women who also bash men at laughters expense but if you’re going to celebrate sister hood while lizzo’s confidence is commendable it’s also dangerous (MYSELF INCLUDED) the truth is in the name of sisterhood ya’ll do more damage in silence than you do in false celebration but that never gets talked about but yet shame on me!! [sic]” He wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Lizzo continues to thrive.

