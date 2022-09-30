Lizzo Plays James Madison's Flute in 'Glorious' Moment, Twitter Schools Frantic Critics

Lizzo has caused a stir among US Conservatives, all for playing a flute. Granted, it’s not just any flute; it’s a crystal instrument that was crafted to commemorate James Madison’s second term in the White House. It was in the possession of the Library of Congress and had not been played till Lizzo was invited to do so, reported Rolling Stone. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden invited the popstar to play a few notes on the 200-year-old flute during her Washington concert.

Conservatives alleged “desecration” of American history, and people on Twitter clapped back in equal measure. Lizzo, after all, is no stranger to racist and body-shaming attacks. Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg, author of On Repentance & Repair, wrote in a tweet, “This flute once belonged to enslaver president James Madison. And now it is being played by this gorgeous, talented Black woman for all the world to behold.”

This flute once belonged to enslaver president James Madison. And now it is being played by this gorgeous, talented Black woman for all the world to behold. 🌟 https://t.co/q2H4Yu0VuS — Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) September 28, 2022

White people freaking out over Lizzo playing a slaver’s flute is my favorite Twitter right now. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 29, 2022

Lizzo, a Black female superstar, collaborating with Carla Hayden, the first African American and first woman Librarian of Congress, to use a flute from James Madison, the Founding Father who originated the 3/5 Compromise and also the Library of Congress itself? The symbolism!!! https://t.co/n5AQsjJwKH — Tiffany C. Li (@tiffanycli) September 28, 2022

There’s only one reason Lizzo playing the flute is controversial to Ben, and it ain’t the flute. pic.twitter.com/4eF111IuX9 — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) September 29, 2022

If you wouldn’t have a problem with Taylor Swift playing Ben Franklin’s piano, you shouldn’t have a problem with Lizzo playing James Madison’s flute. If you do have a problem, stop and think about why that is. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 29, 2022

James Madison was the author of the 3/5 compromise. He’s lucky @lizzo didn’t break that flute into five pieces and throw it off the stage. Stay mad. — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) September 29, 2022

Sometimes historical moments are glorious. Lizzo’s moment goes above and beyond. Such an important reminder of how far we’ve come and how much farther we still need to go. Play it and slay it, Lizzo! ❤️ — MΞGAN KΞLLΞY HALL (@MeganKelleyHall) September 29, 2022

Lizzo, a Black celebrity who is unabashedly body-positive, unsurprisingly and regularly riles up those who seek to maintain the status quo, merely by existing. For instance, recently, Lizzo fans clapped back at standup comedian Aries Spears who made derogatory remarks about the pop singer and said that she resembled the “sh*t emoji”. On the Art of Dialogue podcast, Aries was asked his thoughts on Lizzo’s music, with no reference to anyone’s weight, but he made it a point to go on a rant about how women who really support other women should be reminding them of the health risks of being overweight. He said Lizzo has a pretty face but that she is built like “a plate of mashed potatoes”.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here