Llama Jumps Over Five-Foot Fence and Escapes, Found After 17 Days

The frantic search for a runaway rescue Llama concluded on a happy note after the animal was returned to his owner after being on the loose for more than two weeks. The case had gained a lot of popularity among citizens as organizations came together to search for the runaway animal.

The llama had jumped over a five-foot fence of a farm located in Bedford, New York, and then his whereabouts were unknown for about seventeen days. Gizmo, 5-foot-tall, 300-pound llama, was one of the two animals that had run off from Diana Heimann’s farm, where they were living after being rescued earlier in December 2020.

Heimann, Gizmo’s human, searched for him with the help of an organization called Buddha Dog Rescue and Recovery, and thankfully, Gizmo was found this week. The Buddha Dog Rescue and Recovery said Gizmo was spotted by workers on another farm less than a mile from Heimann’s farm who had recognized Gizmo from local posters.

The news of his return was announced by Buddha Dog Rescue and Recovery on a Facebook post along with a video of Gizmo being lassoed back to his home and owner.

It further stated that the animal got ‘frightened’ in the new environment and hence ran off with no confirmed sightings. The worker for Buddha Dog Rescue and Recovery said that they had met Heimann a day before and then went over the case in ‘great detail’, hence, planning a ‘new strategy’ to search for the animal.

Soon, the whole town was filled with Gizmo’s posters and luckily, the crew received a call from a local farm less than a mile away from Heimann’s farm, confirming Gizmo’s whereabouts. Tha call informed that the animal had been on their property all this time. They had been clueless of Gizmo’s presence and thought that he belonged there until they came across the posters.

Heimann, along with her worker Leo, went to bring Gizmo home and “Leo was able to lasso the Great Gizmo and his seventeen days odyssey came to an end like a cowboy western,” read the post. The organization thanked everyone involved in the search operation, the people who put out the posters, news media for covering the story and Leo, ‘the amazing cowboy’ who lassoed Gizmo and the people who spotted him on their farm.

Heimann had confirmed that Gizmo had been on her farm for just two days before he jumped over the fence. While the other llama was brought back, Gizmo had run off. The Facebook post has been shared more than 50 times and netizens are celebrating Gizmo’s return.