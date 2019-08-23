Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Lo and Bee-hold: Video of ‘Beehive’ on Man’s Back Leaves Netizens Bee-wildered

The clip gained a lot of traction on social media after it was shared on Twitter by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 23, 2019, 8:15 PM IST
(Twitter)
Loading...

A video from Nagaland has left many netizens bewildered, or shall we say, bee-wildered.

The 40-second long clip shows scores of bees swarming a denim-wearing young man’s backside, as he tries to make light of the situation while smiling and laughing all the while.

The clip gained a lot of traction on social media after it was shared on Twitter by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The WhatsApp forward was first shared on the micro-blogging site by Nagaland MLA Mmhonlumo Kikon. “Beehive in an unlikely place-happens only in Nagaland," Kikon had written. The New Indian Express identified the youth in question as 25-year-old Avale from Suthozu village in the state’s Phek district. The youth said the video was shot by his friend, a girl named Velasalu Nienu, in Kohima. “I was going to the garage when their queen came flying to me to eventually rest on my backside. Soon, scores of them joined her,” the newspaper quoted him as saying. Avale said he got rid of the bees after around 30 minutes by tearing the queen’s wings partially. “Subsequently, I put her in a container and the rest of them soon flew into it. I was not stung,” he added. Several netizens were left in splits by the unusual sight while others praised the youth for calmly handling the situation.

Home to a variety of bee species, Nagaland last year declared December 5 as 'Nagaland Honey Bee Day' to promote beekeeping.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

