'Lo Chali Main': Internet Cashes in With Memes after Google Suspends Paytm App from Play Store

India's digital payment app Paytm has been taken down by Google from the Google Play Store.

The reason cited in a TechCrunch report states that the app has been suspended from the Play Store after Google took cognisance of "repeated violations" by Paytm of Google's Play Store app policies.

Paytm is one of India's largest companies by volume of users and transactions, and is also India's highest-valued startup. Reports indicate that Paytm's suspension has come in light of the Paytm First sports betting service, which seemingly violated Google's app policies on unregulated gambling and online casinos.

The news of Paytm app suspension put the memers to work immediately on an otherwise lazy Friday, who imagined what would happen to their existing money in the app's wallet. While others felt Google Pay, another popular payment app, had the perfect time to monopolise from the situation.

After hearing @Paytm get disappeared from the play store. Me withdrawing all the chillar from the account balance. #Paytm #paytmdown pic.twitter.com/jEepJQO928 — Palak Bera (@BeraPalak) September 18, 2020

#PaytmPaytm removed from play store Google pay users right now : pic.twitter.com/tzh5KFR34e — Shinchan (@FlirtyLonda) September 18, 2020

Me with 10 rupees #Paytm wallet balance pic.twitter.com/4FazvJ1d3f — Deepash Shukla (@sab_mein_expert) September 18, 2020

Me:- Searches for Paytm on Google Play StoreLe #Paytm :- pic.twitter.com/nW3hE6efhb — Jelly Acoustic (@Jellyacoustic) September 18, 2020

* #Paytm is removed from Play Store*Me who just spent all the balance at supermarket pic.twitter.com/KWWXGmr2Y5 — Saksham Bhatia (@sakshambhatia34) September 18, 2020

Responding to the removal of the app, Paytm's official Twitter account assured its customers that their money was safe and that the app will be back up soon.

"Dear Paytm'ers,

Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon.

All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal," Paytm tweeted.

Dear Paytm'ers,Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon.All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal. — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

Notably, other Paytm apps, such as Paytm Money and Paytm Mall, still remain live on the Google Play Store. The Android maker has suspended only the flagship Paytm app, which is primarily used by most users for transferring money among peers, as well as using it as a digital wallet or making payments to vendors that use Paytm's UPI interface for cashless transactions.