‘Lo Chali Main’: Renuka Shahane Just Had a ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ Moment and Twitter is LOLing
Divya Dutta recently tweeted a photo of herself on the deck of a boat, about to go diving. Shahane responded with sparkling wit.
Image credit: YouTube screengrab
Renuka Shahane, who seems to be quite a sport, has repurposed her own meme in response to a tweet by Divya Dutta.
Dutta recently tweeted a photo of herself in diving gear while she stood on the deck of a diving boat. The photo caption? "Lo Chali Main".
Lo chali main... pic.twitter.com/YS7lrB8mnF— Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) October 10, 2019
Those familiar with internet culture immediately got the reference to the 1994 song from the Bollywood film Hum Aapke Hain Koun starring actress Renuka Shahane. In fact, this was the song that preceded her fatal fall from the grand, red staircase as part of the film's climax. While Shahane's character did not survive the fall, the scene sure survived in the memories of Indians and resurfaced this year in the form of a viral meme.
Here are some "Lo Chali Main" memes for context, in case you don't remember:
Me *removes cover from phone for a day*My phone the same day : pic.twitter.com/IjDlgnxYtC— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 11, 2019
How gas suppliers deliver cylinder pic.twitter.com/Pb7lZUmHgY— Kisslay Jha (@TrollerBabua) June 19, 2019
Nobody Literally nobody Parle G biscuit in chai : pic.twitter.com/N6ZcPWJ7qW— Manish Waghela® (@manishnwaghela) June 12, 2019
The hilarious "pro tip" got Twitter ROFLing.
Epic #protip— Kunal (@iKunaal) October 11, 2019
The Hum Aapke Hain Kaun stairs seem to haunt you still... What a grand performance it was...— राघव (@raghav4india) October 11, 2019
Wicked sense of humour #HAHK— Swarup Chakraborty (@swarachakra) October 11, 2019
Madam, aapan next stand up comedy try kara! Sagle standing ovation detil... Too good !— Pavan (@pavankajhonka) October 11, 2019
Took me a second to realise what was it about. Good one mam, good one.— Ayush Saxena (@AyushSa38759410) October 11, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Carlsberg Wants to Bring The World’s First Beer Bottles Made From Paper to The Market
- Iconic Twitter Moments You Cannot Miss if You're Celebrating Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday
- OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren Edition Unveiled: Price, Specs, Launch Date and More
- Vodafone Idea Says Their Customers Don’t Have to Bother About IUC With Unlimited Calls
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Other Mobile Networks Are no Longer Free; IUC Charges in Focus