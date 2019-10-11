‘Lo Chali Main’: Renuka Shahane Just Had a ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ Moment and Twitter is LOLing

Renuka Shahane, who seems to be quite a sport, has repurposed her own meme in response to a tweet by Divya Dutta.

Dutta recently tweeted a photo of herself in diving gear while she stood on the deck of a diving boat. The photo caption? "Lo Chali Main".

Those familiar with internet culture immediately got the reference to the 1994 song from the Bollywood film Hum Aapke Hain Koun starring actress Renuka Shahane. In fact, this was the song that preceded her fatal fall from the grand, red staircase as part of the film's climax. While Shahane's character did not survive the fall, the scene sure survived in the memories of Indians and resurfaced this year in the form of a viral meme.

Here are some "Lo Chali Main" memes for context, in case you don't remember:

Me *removes cover from phone for a day*My phone the same day : pic.twitter.com/IjDlgnxYtC — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 11, 2019

How gas suppliers deliver cylinder pic.twitter.com/Pb7lZUmHgY — Kisslay Jha (@TrollerBabua) June 19, 2019

Nobody Literally nobody Parle G biscuit in chai : pic.twitter.com/N6ZcPWJ7qW — Manish Waghela® (@manishnwaghela) June 12, 2019

The hilarious "pro tip" got Twitter ROFLing.

The Hum Aapke Hain Kaun stairs seem to haunt you still... What a grand performance it was... — राघव (@raghav4india) October 11, 2019

Wicked sense of humour #HAHK — Swarup Chakraborty (@swarachakra) October 11, 2019

Madam, aapan next stand up comedy try kara! Sagle standing ovation detil... Too good ! — Pavan (@pavankajhonka) October 11, 2019

Took me a second to realise what was it about. Good one mam, good one. — Ayush Saxena (@AyushSa38759410) October 11, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.