1-min read

‘Lo Chali Main’: Renuka Shahane Just Had a ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ Moment and Twitter is LOLing

Divya Dutta recently tweeted a photo of herself on the deck of a boat, about to go diving. Shahane responded with sparkling wit.

News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2019, 12:21 PM IST
Image credit: YouTube screengrab

Renuka Shahane, who seems to be quite a sport, has repurposed her own meme in response to a tweet by Divya Dutta.

Dutta recently tweeted a photo of herself in diving gear while she stood on the deck of a diving boat. The photo caption? "Lo Chali Main".

Those familiar with internet culture immediately got the reference to the 1994 song from the Bollywood film Hum Aapke Hain Koun starring actress Renuka Shahane. In fact, this was the song that preceded her fatal fall from the grand, red staircase as part of the film's climax. While Shahane's character did not survive the fall, the scene sure survived in the memories of Indians and resurfaced this year in the form of a viral meme.

Here are some "Lo Chali Main" memes for context, in case you don't remember:

The hilarious "pro tip" got Twitter ROFLing.

