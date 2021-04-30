Local Cop Safely Rescues Alligator 'Enjoying a Dip in The Pool' of Florida Home

In a shocking incident shared on Facebook by Pinellas County Sheriff’s office, an alligator was found swimming in a resident’s backyard pool in Florida. The news was shared on April 24 in a Facebook post stating the reptile was rescued by Deputy Heather Harris, who “played a lifeguard" and “kicked the guy out of the pool." Deputy responded to a call from a home in Tampa Bay where the surprise guest was found to be enjoying the pool.

The caption asks citizens to “make sure there isn’t a gator inside the pool first, before taking a swim on Saturday." In the two ‘before and after’ photographs attached with the post, Deputy Harris can be seen clicking a selfie with a gator in the pool. While in other, she is holding the intruder with its mouth taped shut.

Watch the rescue post here.

The post was received with several amusing comments from netizens who loved the unexpected guest while many praised the brave officer for safely rescuing the gator and thanked her. Since being shared, the post has received gathered more than 2,300 reactions, more than 200 comments and more than 2,300 shares.

The post attracted some hilarious comments while some concerned netizens expressed their thoughts on the situation.

A person wrote that the alligator was just “enjoying a dip in the pool, no harm," while another comment read that it “obeyed the law without fighting or running."

Another person urged others to remember this image before anyone goes skinny dipping at night in Florida. A user shared that he checks for visitors before swimming and routinely finds snakes.

A comment called the alligator a “cute cuddly pool toy." A user, meanwhile, called it a “little thing" adding that she would “even call someone for that cutie." Multiple people found the guest to be “cute."

In another witty comment, a person wrote that “Da baby gator" wanted to swim in the pool and they “ruined the fun."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here