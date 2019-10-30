Take the pledge to vote

Local Mob Pelts 'Chocolate Bombs' at Kolkata Residence after Family Protested Against Crackers

This is not the first time that the Sains have had an issue with local hooligans disrupting peace in their neighborhood in Kolkata.

Rakhi Bose | News18.com@theotherbose

Updated:October 30, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
Local Mob Pelts 'Chocolate Bombs' at Kolkata Residence after Family Protested Against Crackers
A Kolkata family on Sunday was forced to confront the ugly side of Diwali - the festival of lights - when a local group of young men rained their residence with "chocolate bombs".

The incident occurred on Sunday evening as the city was celebrating Diwali with full revelry and, despite bans, crackers. Ramkrishna Sain, 65, was at home celebrating with his family when he objected to the incessant bursting of crackers outside his house by a group of boys. The Thakurpukur resident said that his family had often stood up against malpractices committed by local goons in the residential area, especially on festival times which often bring out excessive drinking and noisy "adda" (gatherings).

However, on this particular occasion, the goons decided to retaliate against the protest by showering Sain's home with chocolate bombs.

Sain's son Anindya, 31, tells News18 that the assault continued for nearly a half hour and only abated when his father called the cops. "We were downstairs but had to lock up the ground floor and move to the top floor of the house," he adds.

After Sain called 100 and informed the cops, two police officers from the nearby Haridevpur thana reached for inspection. However, the boys had fled by then.

This is not the first time that the Sains have had an issue with local hooligans disrupting peace. Anindya told News19 that minor incidents of harassment had been frequent even before the attack. "Local youth around the neighborhood willfully break rules and indulge in anti-social behaviour. They park their vehicles here despite strict "no parking" rules in our alley," he said. Drinking and loud clamouring outside residences was also common.

"This time, they used violence. They threw bombs at a residence. How did they even get hold of such contraband? Weren't chocolate bombs banned?" a fuming Anindya asks.

This year, the Supreme Court banned all but two crackers - green sparklers or phool jhadis and green anar. In Bengal, the chocolate bomb or dodoma - which produces a high degree of sudden sound at bursting - have been banned since 1997. In 2019, a total of 105 types of crackers are banned in by Kolkata Police, including chocolate bombs.

However, despite policing, unregulated or unlicensed sellers are known to sell such illegal crackers to those willing to risk the ban.

A general diary has been filed in the case. Though Sain has named one of the goons, the rest remain anonymous. Police visited the residence on Tuesday to investigate the matter further.

